Soha Ali Khan shares 2-minute homemade face pack to get natural cleanse and glow during Diwali 2025 festivities

The 5-day festival of Diwali is full of joy, laughter, feasts, and sweets. People also dress up in new ethnic clothing and do full-on glam to visit their friends and family for get-togethers. Soha Ali Khan shares her recipe for a homemade face pack she used to give her skin some TLC.

However, doing makeup every day, eating feasts, and overindulging on sweets can also take a toll on your body and skin. On October 20, Soha Ali Khan shared the recipe for a homemade face pack she used to give her skin some TLC (tender loving care) after the ‘past few nights of festivities’.

Soha Ali Khan's homemade cleanse and glow face pack

Sharing the homemade face pack, Soha wrote, “My skin needed some TLC after the past few nights of festivities! So I turned to the kitchen for a super easy face pack made up of simple, clean, easy ingredients we all have.”

The actor revealed that the pack took only 2 minutes to make, and once applied, you have to keep it on for 15 minutes. “Your husband won't even notice wink - it really works for a natural cleanse and glow! I do want to say that what really helps boost my inner glow is exercise and hugs,” she added.

The ingredients:

Here's what you need to make the face pack:

2 tbsp gram flour (besan)

1 tsp organic turmeric powder

1 tsp sandalwood powder

2 tbsp curd

1 tsp honey (skip honey if acne prone)

Rose water

Method:

Mix gram flour (besan), organic turmeric powder, sandalwood powder, curd, and honey in a bowl. Add a few drops of rose water to get a smooth paste. Apply on clean skin for 10–15 minutes and rinse with cold water while gently massaging.

“It gives an instant glow, calms redness and won’t irritate even sensitive skin. Just patch test once before using. I avoided the honey as I have some troublesome spots on my jawline, and it did not trouble my sensitive skin,” Soha advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.