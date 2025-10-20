Natalie Grabow, 80, oldest woman to finish Ironman Triathlon shares her secret. Here's how much she works out every day

80-year-old Natalie Grabow, from the United States of America, is breaking stereotypes about ageing and competing in intense sports, inspiring millions of older people to get their fitness levels back on track. Natalie Grabow set a world record at the Kona Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.

Natalie recently competed and completed the Kona Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. She completed the course, which you have to finish in under 17 hours, in 16 hours, 45 minutes, and 26 seconds, setting a record for the oldest female to finish the biggest, full-distance triathlon event in the world.

80-year-old Natalie Grabo's fitness secrets

While her achievement is inspiring, Natalie did not reach these fitness levels in one day. She honed her skills over the years. On October 15, she told Business Insider that she was always active, participating in sports activities, including cheerleading, basketball, football, skiing, running, and step aerobics. She even participated in 5Ks and 10Ks, and eventually, got into more races after retirement.

However, she never did triathlons as she did not know how to swim. “I finally decided to learn to swim when I was 59 years old,” she told the publication. She picked up books to learn the technique, watched videos, and took classes.

‘I work out at the gym for 2 hours every day…’

Once she knew how to swim, she started with sprints and built her way up to 70.3, an Ironman half-distance race. At 61, she qualified for the Kona Ironman World Championship, and then at 80, she did it again.

“I prepare for months before the race, working out at the gym for around two hours every day…As for my general health, I've been lucky. I've suffered some minor injuries in the past, but nothing serious. I take standard multi-vitamins but no prescription drugs,” she confessed.

Attributing triathlons for benefitting her mind and body, Natalie confessed, “I am very focused during a race and feel a huge sense of satisfaction when I cross the finish line. After a good workout, I know that I'm getting stronger each time. Movement is an essential part of life if you want to avoid health problems as you age.”

What does she eat in a day?

As for her diet, Natalie revealed that it usually consists of healthy food. “I eat a variety of vegetables, meat, and dairy products. However, I don't restrict it in any way. You get hungry as an athlete. People are surprised when I tell them that sweets are my favourite. I love dark chocolate especially,” she said.

