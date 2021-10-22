Sonal Chauhan's Tolasana, ‘L’ Handstand inspires fans to roll out Yoga mats

Excited to gives fans a sneak-peek of her skin care regime with Yoga, Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan was recently seen nailing a few asanas and enlightening fitness enthusiasts about their benefits. Nailing fashion and fitness goals simultaneously, she flaunted a well-toned body in pastel purple athleisure wear during Yoga workout of Tolasana to ‘L’ Handstand exercises and that is all the workout motivation we need ahead of the weekend.

Taking to her social media handle, Sonal gave fans glimpses of her intense workout session as she donned a pastel purple sports bra, teamed with a pair of matching tights as she sweat it out on a Yoga mat at her home.

In the first picture she was seen, performing a variation of Sarvangasana, Shoulder stand or more fully Salamba Sarvangasana. She simply captioned the picture, “First step of my Skin Care Regimen (sic).”

Method to nail Sarvangasana:

Lie down in the supine position. Raise your legs slowly upward and bring it to a 90-degree angle. Bring the legs towards the head by raising the buttocks. For the next step, raise the legs, abdomen and chest and try to form a straight line with your body.

Place your palms on your back for extra support and place your chin against your chest. Try and maintain the position for as long as you are comfortable. However, try to stay in this position for at least a minimum of 15 seconds.

The following picture featured her nailing Tolasana or Utthita Padmasana which is a hand-balancing exercise in modern Yoga. Elaborating on its benefits, Sonal revealed, “Tolasana is an advanced asana that creates fire in the body, focus in the mind and brings balance to your practice. When this pose is done with a mindful, steady awareness on the breath, it can bring a deep sense of connection, strength and wisdom (sic).”

She added, “Tolasana or Scale Pose. * Improves the strength of the arms and the shoulders. *Improves the digestive system as the core and the abdominal muscles are used to the maximum. *Improves awareness and balance. *Various muscles like the biceps, triceps and the brachioradialis of the arms are exercised. *Practicing this pose with the two Bandhas (mula bandha and uddiyana bandha), helps to build confidence and determination. *Gaining confidence helps to sit for long hours in meditation and hence this pose is used by Rishis. *Activates the muladhara, swadhisthana, manipura chakra, while bringing them in balance to keep the body clear of toxins. *Along with confidence this pose brings a sense of stability and groundedness along with deep practice. *A great pose to reduce anxiety and stress, while calming the body and the mind (sic).”

Method to nail Tolasana:

Sit in Padmasana pose of Yoga. Place your palms on the floor beside your thighs or on the bricks for help in the exercise. Inhale deeply and raise your whole body from the floor while balancing it on your hands.

Swing your body backwards and forward between your arms. Practice 3 to 5 rounds before letting go of the posture.

In the last picture from her Yoga series, Sonal was seen acing ‘L’ Handstand which “is an introductory inverted pose for seasoned practitioners that builds strength, stability, and stamina.” The actor gushed, “Benefits of L headstand ~ *Helps skin glow. *This pose definitely strengthens your arms and your core by using the muscles in those areas to balance your body while you’re upside down. *L Shaped Handstand also brings in space in tight shoulders, allowing them to open and be more flexible. *As with all inversions, you get a sense of immediate clarity in your mind when you bring yourself upside down, delivering fresh oxygenated blood to the brain and alleviating stress, anxiety, and depression. *Relieves stress and neck tension. *Tones the abdomen. *Improves cardiac output; lowers heart rate and blood pressure. *Improves spinal strength and alignment (sic).”

