Spa therapy 101: Beginner's guide to calming massages, benefits and how to pick the right one for you

Stress has become a baseline in a world that's constantly on the move because the internalised hustle is quick to guilt-trip moments of break. Always ‘a lot’ is happening, whether it is chasing work deadlines, cramming leisure time with a little bit of everything, or overcomplicating self-care with 10-step skincare routines. Spa therapies are emerging as one of the grounding ways to truly pause, take a breath and unwind. But if you are new to it, the options can feel overwhelming, too, but we have simplified it for you. Spa therapies can help to cool your down.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Megha Dinesh and Prashant Jain, co-founders, Meghavi Wellness Spa, unpacked what spa therapies have to offer.

Spa therapies are becoming a calming reset button, a tranquil moment to unwind after long, hectic days. Addressing the rejuvenating benefits of these therapies, Megha said, “From time-tested massages to transformative skin rituals, spa treatments offer a powerful way to feel recharged, relaxed, and completely reset, and sometimes deliver noticeable results from the very first session. Each therapy is designed not just to pamper, but to bring the body back to its natural state of harmony.”

While spas are helpful to de-stress, they should not be mistaken as medical treatment, as Prashant added, "While these treatments don’t replace clinical care, they offer an accessible gateway to regular wellbeing without downtime, prescriptions, or complexity.”

Megha Dinesh and Prashant Jain shared a detailed yet simplified guide with us, outlining the key soothing massages and how it is done and how to identify if it is the right match for you:

1. Swedish Massage

Swedish massage's strokes are gentle and long.(Shutterstock)

How it is done: Swedish massage uses long, flowing strokes, gentle kneading, and circular motions to ease muscle tension, enhance circulation, and encourage full-body relaxation.

Swedish massage uses long, flowing strokes, gentle kneading, and circular motions to ease muscle tension, enhance circulation, and encourage full-body relaxation. For whom it is ideal: Perfect for when you need to disconnect from a hectic week, this classic therapy uses long, flowing strokes to relax the body and ease everyday tension. Ideal for first-timers or anyone in need of a calming full-body experience, it’s the equivalent of a mental reset button in physical form.

2. Deep tissue massage

Deep tissue massage includes firmer and deeper strokes.(Shutterstock)

How it is done: Deep tissue massage uses slow, firm pressure and deep strokes to reach the inner layers of muscles and connective tissue, helping to release chronic tension and stubborn muscle knots.

Deep tissue massage uses slow, firm pressure and deep strokes to reach the inner layers of muscles and connective tissue, helping to release chronic tension and stubborn muscle knots. For whom it is ideal: If your body feels tight from too many hours at a desk or intense workouts, this therapy works into deeper muscle layers to release chronic tension. It’s especially beneficial for active individuals or anyone feeling the effects of a high-stress lifestyle, bringing back flexibility and ease.

3. Hot stone therapy

Warm stones are strategically placed in hot stone therapy. (Shutterstock)

How it is done: Hot stone therapy involves placing warm basalt stones on specific points of the body and using them in massage to encourage deep muscle relaxation and boost blood circulation.

Hot stone therapy involves placing warm basalt stones on specific points of the body and using them in massage to encourage deep muscle relaxation and boost blood circulation. For whom it is ideal: The perfect treatment for days when stress feels embedded in your bones. Heated stones are placed strategically to relax tight muscles and quiet the mind, making this a meditative experience that’s as emotionally grounding as it is physically soothing.

4. Aromatherapy massage

Aromatherapy massage utilises the power of essential oils and scents.(Shutterstock)

How it is done: An aromatherapy massage combines soothing massage techniques with the healing properties of essential oils to relax the body, elevate the mood, and promote overall emotional and physical well-being.

An aromatherapy massage combines soothing massage techniques with the healing properties of essential oils to relax the body, elevate the mood, and promote overall emotional and physical well-being. For whom it is ideal: For those seeking a more sensorial escape, this gentle massage blends essential oils like lavender or citrus to support mood and skin hydration. It's a multi-layered experience that not only smells divine but leaves you feeling balanced from the inside out.

5. Body wraps

For body wraps, a special, soothing ingredient is smeared over teh targeted area and wrapped in thermal sheets,(Shutterstock)

How it is done: Body wraps involve applying therapeutic ingredients such as mud, algae, or nourishing creams to the body, followed by wrapping in thermal sheets to help detoxify, hydrate, and firm the skin.

Body wraps involve applying therapeutic ingredients such as mud, algae, or nourishing creams to the body, followed by wrapping in thermal sheets to help detoxify, hydrate, and firm the skin. For whom it is ideal: Great for a post-vacation reboot or pre-event polish, wraps made with seaweed, mud, or aloe help detoxify, tone, and deeply hydrate the skin. It results in a visible glow and that ‘just-stepped-out-of-a-wellness-retreat’ feeling in under an hour.

6. Facials

Facials help alleviate skin fatigue.(Shutterstock)

How it is done, types of facials: Using natural ingredients like honey, fruit enzymes, and clay, they deliver instant brightness, smoother texture, and a dose of feel-good confidence. Some popular types of facials, each designed to address specific skin concerns, include gold facials, wine facials, fruit facials, and more.

Using natural ingredients like honey, fruit enzymes, and clay, they deliver instant brightness, smoother texture, and a dose of feel-good confidence. Some popular types of facials, each designed to address specific skin concerns, include gold facials, wine facials, fruit facials, and more. For whom it is ideal: Far from just a beauty ritual, modern facials address skin fatigue caused by pollution, blue light, and urban living.

Massage therapy for back pain

According to WebMD, massages offer relief in many ways, especially for back pain. Even a study hinted at the pain management effect of massage. The study was published in The Lancet Rheumatology in June 2025. However, the study's author noted that while massage may only assist with short-term symptom relief, it is not a long-term solution. For sustained pain management, treatment needs to be more holistic. This is why massage therapies should not be approached as a solution to a clinical problem.

ALSO READ: Hot water baths to popping pimples: Dermatologist reveals biggest skincare mistakes you might be making

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.