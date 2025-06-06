Spent a high-calorie weekend? Fitness coach shares 5 tips to get back on track for faster weight loss

During a weight loss journey, it's natural to occasionally indulge in a cheat meal or enjoy a high-calorie weekend. While a single indulgence won’t derail your progress, it’s important to get back on track promptly by returning to a calorie-deficit diet and staying consistent with your strength training routine. Having a high-calorie weekend, once in a while, is normal.(Freepik)

Fitness coach Mahtab Ekay, who keeps sharing weight loss-related tips and hacks on her Instagram profile, shared a post on May 25. Mahtab, in the post, noted down 5 tips that can help us to bounce back to routine faster, after a high-calorie weekend. Also read | Fitness coach shares 10 weight loss cheat codes to drop 20 kg in 3 months: Drink water before meals to no sugar

1. Don’t panic or punish yourself:

One day won’t ruin your progress. Think about what made it fun, maybe it was spending time with loved ones, celebrating, or enjoying tasty food. It’s all part of life. Just move forward and get back to your routine.

2. Get back to your regular calories, not lower:

Don’t skip meals or eat way less to “fix” overeating. If your daily goal is 1,700 calories, go right back to it. Cutting calories too much can lead to more overeating later in the week.

3. Drink water and eat fiber-rich foods:

Eating more than usual can cause bloating or water weight gain. Start the next day with a big glass of water and drink at least 2-3L water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Add high-fiber foods like spinach, carrots, peppers, berries, apples, pears, oats, quinoa, whole wheat bread. Fiber helps with digestion and reduces bloating.

4. Move your body and stick to your usual routine:

You don’t need extra cardio to “burn off” the extra food. Instead, focus on walking 8-12k steps and doing your regular workouts. Strength training 3–4 times a week is still the best way to build muscle and lose fat. Also read | Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares 5 daily habits that worked for her: Detox water to eliminating maida

5. Plan ahead for next time:

If this happens often, think about the reason. Were you too strict during the week? Did you skip meals before an event? Next time, try including foods you love during the week, so you don’t feel deprived, and eat a high-protein meal before events to avoid overeating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.