Still relying on cardio for weight loss? Fitness expert say these smarter alternatives may deliver better results

Deepti highlighted that cardio burns calories , but the body adapts quickly. Do the same 30-minute run every day, and over time, it stops being as effective. Add to that the risk of overdoing it, which can lead to fatigue, higher stress levels, and even muscle loss , and suddenly that more cardio = more weight loss formula doesn’t look so solid. This is where strength training quietly changes the game.

For the longest time, cardio has been treated like the holy grail of weight loss. If you wanted to lose weight , run or cycle, or spend a questionable amount of time on the treadmill, hoping it would magically solve everything. Burn calories, lose weight, and repeat. But here’s the thing, fitness experts are now saying more openly that cardio alone isn’t the smartest way to approach weight loss. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Sharma, fitness expert and director at MultiFit, shared smarter alternatives for weight loss.

“Then there’s HIIT ( High-intensity interval training ), which has been gaining attention for a reason. Short bursts of intense effort followed by recovery periods make these workouts efficient and surprisingly effective,” said Deepti. You don’t need an hour. Sometimes 20–30 minutes of focused work does the job better than a long, steady cardio session.

According to Deepti, instead of just burning calories during a workout, building muscle helps your body burn more calories even when you’re doing absolutely nothing. It also improves overall body composition, so you’re not just losing weight, you’re actually looking and feeling stronger. That’s a big shift from the old-school “just get lighter” mindset.

What should you do? Deepti recommends focusing on building overall fitness—strength, mobility, endurance, and even mental well-being. It’s less about punishing workouts and more about training in a way your body can actually sustain.

However, none of this means cardio is useless. It still plays an important role in heart health and endurance. But relying on it as your only strategy for weight loss might be limiting your results. Weight loss isn’t about doing more; it’s about doing better. A mix of strength training, HIIT, some cardio, and the right nutrition tends to work far more effectively than hours of repetitive workouts. Because at the end of the day, the goal isn’t just to lose weight. It’s to build a body that works better, feels stronger, and actually keeps up with your life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.