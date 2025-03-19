Menu Explore
Struggling with acne? Dermat shares what foods should you avoid for popular skin problems

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 19, 2025 07:18 PM IST

You start to glow when you priortise your diet. The result indicates the gut-skin axis theory. These are all the foods you need to avoid.

The saying ‘you are what you eat’ particularly stands true in skincare. You glow inside out, based on what you eat. Certain foods may trigger skincare problems, while others may improve. This bidirectional relationship is called the gut-skin axis, where gut health has a direct impact on skin health.

People with acne-prone skin may avoid milk to see improvements.(Shutterstock)
People with acne-prone skin may avoid milk to see improvements.(Shutterstock)

This makes it all the more important to watch what you are eating. Not all solutions lie in your skincare routine. The real results are seen when you make major dietary changes. Dermatologist Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to share what foods to avoid if you have acne, rosacea, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

ALSO READ: Kusha Kapila's secret to acne-free skin: Simple diet and lifestyle hacks that worked

Foods to avoid for skin problems

Dr Aanchal Panth shared these foods to avoid skin problems:

  • Acne: Sugar and milk.
  • Rosacea: Hot and spicy food, alcohol.
  • Psoriasis: High carbohydrate and high-fat percentage foods.
  • Atopic dermatitis: Foods with allergens like milk/milk products, peanuts, eggs, soy, wheat, seafood and shellfish.

Gut-friendly foods

Dr Aanchal also shared some gut-friendly foods that may benefit your skin health:

• Probiotic-rich foods (yoghurt, kimchi, kefir)

• Fiber-rich foods (veggies, fruits, whole grains)

• Omega-3s (flaxseeds, walnuts)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Could the secret to easing anxiety be hiding in your gut? Here's how to fix your mood

