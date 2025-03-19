Struggling with acne? Dermat shares what foods should you avoid for popular skin problems

The saying ‘you are what you eat’ particularly stands true in skincare. You glow inside out, based on what you eat. Certain foods may trigger skincare problems, while others may improve. This bidirectional relationship is called the gut-skin axis, where gut health has a direct impact on skin health. People with acne-prone skin may avoid milk to see improvements.(Shutterstock)

This makes it all the more important to watch what you are eating. Not all solutions lie in your skincare routine. The real results are seen when you make major dietary changes. Dermatologist Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to share what foods to avoid if you have acne, rosacea, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Foods to avoid for skin problems

Dr Aanchal Panth shared these foods to avoid skin problems:

Acne: Sugar and milk.

Rosacea: Hot and spicy food, alcohol.

Psoriasis: High carbohydrate and high-fat percentage foods.

Atopic dermatitis: Foods with allergens like milk/milk products, peanuts, eggs, soy, wheat, seafood and shellfish.

Gut-friendly foods

Dr Aanchal also shared some gut-friendly foods that may benefit your skin health:

• Probiotic-rich foods (yoghurt, kimchi, kefir)

• Fiber-rich foods (veggies, fruits, whole grains)

• Omega-3s (flaxseeds, walnuts)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

