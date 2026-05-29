Struggling with belly fat? Fitness coach reveals a step-by-step plan that actually works
Belly fat is the most stubborn fat that takes a long time to go away. Here is a fitness plan you can follow to get rid of the same.
Weight loss is a long journey that needs consistent efforts and significant lifestyle changes. Anjali Sachan, fatloss expert, in an Instagram post dated April 6, 2026, shared a weight loss plan that works on melting belly fat. Here’s the breakdown of the fitness plan you can consider.
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Balance your meals
70% weight loss happens based on what you eat on a regular basis. Anjali advises on balancing your meals and including more fibre, protein, and nutritional ingredients in your meals. You can consider coconut water, fruits such as kiwi as a part of your snack, seeds and nuts in your meal for a balanced diet. She recommends aiming for 30-40g of protein per meal. You should prioritise whole foods, home-cooked meals, lean protein, fruits and vegetables. Additionally, limit eating outside, consuming ultra-processed snacks, and drinking calories.
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According to Anjali, the easiest way to lose weight is walking. She recommends walking 10,000 to 12,000 steps every day to burn calories. You can hit these many steps by walking 10-15 minutes after every meal, going on morning walks, using an incline treadmill, parking your vehicle away so that you can walk more, and taking stairs instead of lifts. Anjali mentioned that daily movement is more important than intense cardio.
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According to Anjali, the easiest way to lose weight is walking. She recommends walking 10,000 to 12,000 steps every day to burn calories. You can hit these many steps by walking 10-15 minutes after every meal, going on morning walks, using an incline treadmill, parking your vehicle away so that you can walk more, and taking stairs instead of lifts. Anjali mentioned that daily movement is more important than intense cardio.
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Working out either at home or at the gym is important to ensure your body burns calories every day. You can do yoga, weight training, swimming, or any kind of workout that burns calories and keeps you in calorie-deficient mode for weight loss.
Recovery matters
Anjali highlighted that fat loss doesn’t happen only during training; it happens when your body recovers properly. She recommends focusing on 7–9 hours of quality sleep, rest days (very important), and managing stress, and stretching / mobility work. Your muscles grow, your metabolism improves, and your body tightens when you recover.
Hydration is the key
Anjali recommends drinking at least two to three litres of water daily. It helps with better digestion, less bloating, improved workout performance, better skin and energy, and controlling cravings. Most people think they’re hungry, but they’re actually just dehydrated.
Stay consistent
According to Anjali, if you stay consistent with these habits, such as more protein, hydration, workout, sleep, and steps, for the next 8–12 weeks, your body will visibly transform. Because fat loss isn’t only about workouts, it’s also about what you do outside the gym.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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