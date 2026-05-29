Struggling with belly fat? Fitness coach reveals a step-by-step plan that actually works

Weight loss is a long journey that needs consistent efforts and significant lifestyle changes. Anjali Sachan, fatloss expert, in an Instagram post dated April 6, 2026, shared a weight loss plan that works on melting belly fat. Here’s the breakdown of the fitness plan you can consider.

Fitness plan to lose belly fat.(Unsplash)

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Balance your meals

70% weight loss happens based on what you eat on a regular basis. Anjali advises on balancing your meals and including more fibre, protein, and nutritional ingredients in your meals. You can consider coconut water, fruits such as kiwi as a part of your snack, seeds and nuts in your meal for a balanced diet. She recommends aiming for 30-40g of protein per meal. You should prioritise whole foods, home-cooked meals, lean protein, fruits and vegetables. Additionally, limit eating outside, consuming ultra-processed snacks, and drinking calories.

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Aim for 30-40g of protein per meal. You should prioritise whole foods, home-cooked meals, lean protein, fruits and vegetables. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} According to Anjali, the easiest way to lose weight is walking. She recommends walking 10,000 to 12,000 steps every day to burn calories. You can hit these many steps by walking 10-15 minutes after every meal, going on morning walks, using an incline treadmill, parking your vehicle away so that you can walk more, and taking stairs instead of lifts. Anjali mentioned that daily movement is more important than intense cardio. Workout {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Anjali, the easiest way to lose weight is walking. She recommends walking 10,000 to 12,000 steps every day to burn calories. You can hit these many steps by walking 10-15 minutes after every meal, going on morning walks, using an incline treadmill, parking your vehicle away so that you can walk more, and taking stairs instead of lifts. Anjali mentioned that daily movement is more important than intense cardio. Workout {{/usCountry}}

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Working out either at home or at the gym is important to ensure your body burns calories every day. You can do yoga, weight training, swimming, or any kind of workout that burns calories and keeps you in calorie-deficient mode for weight loss.

Recovery matters

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Anjali highlighted that fat loss doesn’t happen only during training; it happens when your body recovers properly. She recommends focusing on 7–9 hours of quality sleep, rest days (very important), and managing stress, and stretching / mobility work. Your muscles grow, your metabolism improves, and your body tightens when you recover.

Fat loss doesn’t happen only during training; it happens when your body recovers properly. (Unsplash)

Hydration is the key

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Anjali recommends drinking at least two to three litres of water daily. It helps with better digestion, less bloating, improved workout performance, better skin and energy, and controlling cravings. Most people think they’re hungry, but they’re actually just dehydrated.

Stay consistent

According to Anjali, if you stay consistent with these habits, such as more protein, hydration, workout, sleep, and steps, for the next 8–12 weeks, your body will visibly transform. Because fat loss isn’t only about workouts, it’s also about what you do outside the gym.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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