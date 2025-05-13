Struggling with constipation? Fitness coach shares 5 high-fibre foods that can help: From kiwi to pear and dried figs

If you're struggling with bloating and constipation, incorporating certain foods into your diet can help. Did you know that pears and prunes are natural laxatives and can help stimulate bowel movements? They're high in fibre and contain sorbitol, which can help soften stool. Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza shared a list of such foods in a May 12 Instagram post. Also read | Doctor shares top 4 gut-easy snacks for people with constipation and IBS problems Here are some tips to fix constipation naturally with diet. (Pexels)

He wrote in his caption, “Struggling with constipation? These 5 foods can get things moving.” Ralston went to speak about the foods you should eat in the accompanying video, and said:

Pears and prunes

“Eat a pear or two prunes a day. They are high in sorbitol, a natural laxative that softens stools, and makes motion easier to pass,” Ralston said.

Dried figs

He added, “Eat 6 dried figs. They give you around 8 grams of fibre – soluble and insoluble – which bulks up and softens your stool. That is nearly one-third of your daily protein needs.”

Kiwis

Ralston further said, “Eat two kiwis. Kiwis contain an enzyme called actinidin, which helps push food through the intestines and break down protein.”

Isabgol

“And if you really want to clear your stomach, take Isabgol. It is packed with soluble fibre – 2 tablespoons and you are sorted,” Ralston concluded.

What is bloating and constipation?

Bloating is a common issue faced by many – it happens when the stomach feels excessively full. Bloating can happen due to multiple reasons – from constipation to small intestine bacteria outgrowth.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle in a 2022 interview, Janvi Chitalia, integrative gut microbiome health coach and functional medicine nutritionist said, “Bloating is caused by two primary reasons from the lens of gut health, which are constipation and low stomach acid.”

She further explained constipation and said, “This can mean just no bowel movement but also unsatisfactory bowel, where the food sits in the large intestine and decomposes, creating gases. This can further give rise to bloating, heavy feeling, tightness in the stomach, and even a headache due to the pressure caused by the gas.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.