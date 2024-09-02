Study reveals your nose can tell a lot about these hidden diseases

The nose is a prominent feature on the face, but thanks to unconscious selective attention, we can choose to not let it get in our line of vision. However, even though the brain works hard to ignore this prominent feature from hindering our view, we should not take the nose lightly, for it can be the messenger of many hidden diseases. A recent study, led by Dan Baumgardt, University of Bristol, stated that the nose can help us diagnose external skin conditions and internal diseases. The study states that the nose can help us diagnose external skin conditions and internal diseases. (Unsplash)

Acne vulgaris and acne rosacea:

Acne vulgaris is one of the most common types of acne that can affect the nose. It happens when the tiny glands in the skin get clogged and lead to blackheads. These blackheads can develop in larger lumps, get infected, inflamed and pus-filled and can scar the skin.

Acne rosacea, on the other hand, is an inflammatory skin condition that leads to reddening of the skin, mostly the nose and the cheeks. Acne rosacea can lead to rhinophyma – the condition where the skin of the nose starts to grow and thicken, making significant changes in the appearance.

Wolf's nose:

Also known as Sarcoidosis, wolf’s nose is an inflammatory disease that can affect any tissues in the body, including the lungs and the lymph nodes. This condition can lead to bluish or purplish patches on the body, usually on the nose, ears, the fingers and toes. Sarcoidosis on the nose is referred to as lupus pernio.

Trigeminal trophic syndrome:

The damage to the trigeminal nerve can lead to this condition. The nerve branches in the area of the skin surrounding the nostrils can get damaged, leading to dysregulated sensation. This is categorised by numbness, desensitisation, or prickles. Repeated damage can also lead to ulcers around the nostrils. However, this is different from skin picking disorder, where a person may feel psychologically compelled to pick skin.

