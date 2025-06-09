Sudden redness in eye? Top surgeon explains 5 visual red flags that should be checked

Every time you experience red eyes or blurry vision, don’t dismiss them as minor issues or temporary discomfort. They could signal something more serious. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Supriya Sriganesh, ophthalmologist, cataract and refractive surgeon at Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bangalore, highlighted five visual red flags and what they might indicate. Also read | Frequent eye fatigue from high screen time? Ophthalmologist suggests top nutrients to improve your vision Know these five visual red flags and what they might indicate. (Shutterstock)

1. Pain and redness:

If there is a sudden drop in vision along with pain and redness, this could indicate acute glaucoma or acute angle-closure glaucoma. If you're experiencing redness, pain, and a sudden drop in vision, you must visit an eye hospital immediately. The pressure inside the eye needs to be relieved promptly to avoid permanent damage to the optic nerve.

2. Flashes of light with vision loss:

A drop in vision associated with flashes of light could indicate a retinal detachment. Retinal detachment is a serious eye condition and is considered an emergency. It can be treated, but the prognosis depends on how quickly the detachment is addressed.

3. Squint with double vision or drop in vision:

If you notice your eye deviating to one side, or if you see yourself cross-eyed in the mirror, and it is associated with double vision or a sudden drop in vision, this could indicate a stroke. A stroke affecting a nerve controlling eye movement can cause such symptoms. This must be investigated thoroughly, and you need to rule out any underlying conditions that could predispose you to a more serious stroke in the brain.

4. Sudden, painless vision loss:

If you experience a sudden, painless loss of vision, it could be due to several conditions. One common cause is vitreous hemorrhage, particularly in diabetics with diabetic retinopathy. In such cases, unstable blood vessels in the retina can rupture, leading to bleeding inside the eye. Many people ignore this because they can still see with the other eye, but the condition may worsen over time. Any sudden, painless vision loss should prompt an immediate visit to the eye hospital.

5. Progressive vision loss not corrected by glasses:

If someone has had weak eyesight for a while and their vision is not improving with glasses, and if their prescription keeps changing with worsening vision, even with glasses, and they have a habit of eye rubbing or suffer from eye allergies, it should not be ignored. It could indicate keratoconus. Keratoconus is increasingly common and often seen in young individuals. In the early stages, the vision loss may seem minor and be mistaken for a change in prescription. However, if your prescription is frequently changing and the vision does not improve with glasses, it may be due to keratoconus—a progressive condition that must be treated early to halt its progression. It is sight-threatening and requires consultation with a specialist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.