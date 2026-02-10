Sudden ringing in your ear? US doctor explains why it happens and if you should worry

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, shared the information in an Instagram post on February 10. He reacted to a video of a woman reporting the same issue of hearing a shrill pitch out of nowhere in the middle of the day. The doctor decoded it and revealed whether it is normal and what causes it.

Ever heard that loud, shrill sound in your ear that feels like sudden ringing out of nowhere? It often strikes without warning, lasts just a few seconds, and can be startling enough to make you pause for a moment and try to listen to that ringing. It may not seem to leave any debilitating side effects yet, but it still makes one stop and ruminate if it is something concerning.





Is it normal? The doctor drew a resemblance to the sensation being akin to briefly going offline. Explaining the temporary ear noise, he added, "Transient ear noise, also called Sbutt, which sudden, brief unilerated transient tinnitus. Thankfully, it does not mean something bad is going on, and it is pretty common, with over 75 per cent of people experiencing this at some point in their life.”

He further reassured viewers that sensation is extremely common and that many people experience it at some point in their lives. Dr Sood explained that factors such as sleep deprivation, stress, and excessive caffeine consumption can make a person more prone to this sudden, strange ringing sound in the ear.

When is it not normal?

While the doctor demystified it, calling it a temporary glitch and brushing aside anxiety about hearing loss or neurological issues, certain types of ear noises should not be dismissed. When the ear sounds are occasional and more short-lived, like less than a minute, then it is generally harmless. But it becomes a cause of concern if the ear sound lasts longer than usual or occurs alongside other symptoms, which should not be ignored. In such cases, it is very important to go for a medical evaluation and rule out any cause of concern or identify any underlying conditions.

In conclusion, while occasional ringing is usually not a cause for concern and may be triggered by factors such as stress, lack of sleep, or high caffeine intake, the sound typically subsides on its own. However, recurring or prolonged ringing can be more serious and should be evaluated by a doctor.



Next time you find yourself slightly on edge, check whether you are experiencing any other symptoms apart from the shrill, high-pitched sound in your ear and note how long it lasts. If it persists for more than a minute or occurs frequently, it is advisable to seek medical attention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.