Summer skincare 2025: Step-by-step guide on how to protect your skin from heatwaves

Summer has officially turned up the heat and it is not holding back. With temperatures climbing and heatwaves doubling down like an overzealous summer sale, your skin is taking the brunt of the blaze. Sunburn, irritated skin may be the common skin concerns this summer. Here's a 5-step skincare routine by experts to protect your skin from summer heatwaves.(Image by Shutterstock)

These scorching spells are not just draining; they are tough on your skin, too. From sun-induced dehydration to inflammation and lackluster tone, your complexion is calling out for a seasonal refresh. It is time to upgrade your skincare routine and give your skin the protection and nourishment it deserves.

Talking about the summer-approved skincare for heatwaves, Aditi Jain, Skincare expert at Oteria, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “The impact of intense summer weather can vary across different skin types but the fundamental goal remains the same: protect, calm, and restore. It's important to select products that are lightweight yet effective, offering nourishment without clogging pores. Focus on ingredients that hydrate, soothe inflammation, and shield the skin from environmental stressors, helping the skin stay resilient and healthy throughout the season.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Anil K V Minz, Senior Consultant - Dermatology at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Faridabad, said, “Summer skincare focuses on protecting your skin from heat, sun, and humidity while keeping it healthy and hydrated. Always try to stay indoors between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm if possible but even if you're going out before or after that window, it's important to protect your skin.”

Dr Mili Sinha, aesthetic physician at La Clinique in Hyderabad, explained, “Heatwaves affect the skin on several levels, from increasing trans epidermal water loss to heightening oxidative stress. During these extreme conditions, it’s essential to prioritize hydration and support the skin barrier. It’s not about using a multitude of products but about ensuring that each step in your routine serves a specific function to address these issues without overwhelming the skin. By focusing on the right ingredients, you can help your skin recover and maintain its balance even in the harshest summer heat.”

Here’s a doctor-approved, step-by-step skincare routine and tips to protect your skin from summer heatwaves.

Step 1: Cleanse gently but thoroughly

Cleansing is one of the basic steps in both day and night skincare routine.(Shutterstock)

Ideal for: Oil build-up, pollution and sweat

A gel-based cleanser is ideal for summer. It lifts away sweat, sunscreen, and grime without leaving the skintight or dry. Ingredients like white tea extract, known for its antioxidant benefits and niacinamide which regulates oil and refines skin texture, help refresh and prep the skin.

Step 2: Hydrate with targeted actives

Hyaluronic Acid (HA): This ingredient is already present in the skin but starts diminishing with age. It is believed to 'reverse' ageing and is known to cushion and lubricate. It does not just help treat wrinkles but also provides hydration and firmness.(Unsplash)

Ideal for: Dehydrated and sensitive summer skin

Heat exposure can leave the skin feeling parched even if it’s producing excess oil. A water-light serum with Hyaluronic Acid helps draw moisture into the skin, while Polypeptides support barrier function and firmness. Niacinamide, already a summer staple, works to reduce redness and promote even tone.

Step 3: Shield with multi-layered protection

Aloe Vera as a cooling agent: Sunburns and skin irritations are common during summer. Aloe Vera can help soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. Apply a thin layer of Aloe Vera gel to affected areas for instant relief. (Pexels)

Ideal for: UV damage, pigmentation, and city pollution

For effective summer protection, suncare gel and mist enriched with Aloe Vera, Cucumber Extract, Niacinamide and Green Tea Extract are essential. These ingredients work together to soothe and hydrate the skin, protect against UV rays and combat environmental stressors like infrared radiation and blue light. The gel provides a cooling effect, while the mist with Rose Extract and fresh cells of Kiwi and Ashwangandha refreshes and rehydrates, keeping your skin resilient and glowing throughout the day.

Step 4: Care for high-risk zones

Ideal for: Under-eye puffiness, hormonal breakouts and post-acne marks

The skin around the eyes often shows signs of summer fatigue in the form of puffiness and dark circles. A lightweight serum infused withSweet Orange Extract andBrown Algae Extract helps cool and brighten this delicate area.

Step 5: Exfoliation

In the quest for vibrant, radiant skin, exfoliation has become a cornerstone of skincare routines worldwide.(Freepik )

Exfoliate 1–2 times a week as it helps to remove dead skin cells and keep clogged pores at bay. Always use chemical exfoliants (like AHAs or BHAs) rather than harsh scrubs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.