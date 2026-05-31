Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer reveals how fast food can fit into your fat loss journey without any guilt

Siddharth highlighted that fat loss doesn’t fail because of one burger. It usually fails when one meal turns into a large combo, fries, dessert, and a sugary drink. “You don’t need perfect eating. You need smarter choices and consistency over time,” added Siddharth.

Most of us think that weight loss is all about giving up on our favourite food, or maybe having loads of it once a week or month as a cheat day treat. But Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh has a different take on this. In an Instagram post dated May 30, 2026, he explained whether weight loss and fast food can co-exist or not.

While it's important to understand that weight loss is only possible when you are in a calorie deficit , it is equally important to note that you don’t constantly have to punish yourself. Siddharth highlights that you can eat your favourite fast food during your weight loss journey once in a while. But the problem is that while ordering, we often forget the quantity of the food we are consuming out of desperation. Those heavy meals add up a lot of calories.

Eating a burger once in a while, when you are busy, won’t define your entire weight loss journey. It won’t dictate your look, but the 29 day proper nutrition , strength training, and consistency will decide your progress and is actually going to give you results.

According to Siddharth, rather than ordering like a maniac and eating everything because you get to eat once, smart choices are important. For instance, rather than eating an entire McDonald’s meal that includes fries, Coke, and a burger, you should opt for just a burger. He also advises to explore different options in burgers, such as multigrain bread, no sugar, no condiments, etc., for better health.

He further added that in today’s age, when the fast food industry is growing, and there are numerous options available, it is hard to escape it. So, rather than running from fast food and putting yourself under pressure, it is advisable to smartly incorporate it into your diet. You can opt for smart options and keep your meals balanced.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.