The hidden cost of being ‘nice’: Why women struggle to set boundaries and say no

Women are often praised for being kind, selfless and emotionally available, but these expectations can sometimes come at a cost. Social and cultural conditioning teaches many girls from an early age to seek approval, avoid conflict and put others' needs ahead of their own. Over time, this can make it difficult to set boundaries, express emotions or advocate for themselves. (Also read: It’s not ‘just stress’: 3 silent mental health red flags hiding behind everyday fatigue, worry and self-doubt ) How society shapes women's roles in life and work. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Devina Kaur, Mental Health Educator, Certified NLP Coach, Meditation Teacher, and Author, explained why many women feel pressured to be "nice" all the time and how social conditioning shapes this behaviour from an early age.

“Girls are taught from a very young age that being ‘nice’ is one of the most valuable qualities they possess. They are praised for being kind, helpful, and accommodating. From childhood through adulthood, many women are conditioned to place the needs and approval of others above their own needs, opinions, and well-being,” says Devina.

How social conditioning shapes women’s behaviour Devina explains that cultural and societal messages play a major role in reinforcing these expectations. “Boys and girls are often rewarded for different behaviours from an early age. Girls frequently hear messages such as ‘Don’t argue’, ‘Dress modestly’, ‘Eat less so you don’t become fat’, or ‘Don’t laugh loudly’. In contrast, boys are often encouraged to be ambitious, outspoken, and competitive.”

She says that repeated exposure to such messages can shape how women view themselves and their role in society. “Over time, women may begin to believe that their value lies in being helpful, selfless, and emotionally available to everyone around them. This can create a tendency to prioritise the needs of others while neglecting their own emotional and physical needs.”