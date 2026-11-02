The internet says you should double cleanse every night, even without makeup: Dermatologist reveals what you should really do

According to Dr Sridhar, double cleansing is not necessary for everyone, particularly if you do not wear makeup . The idea behind double cleansing is to use an oil-based cleanser first to dissolve makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum, followed by a water-based cleanser to remove sweat, dirt, and other water-soluble impurities. While this approach can be useful in certain situations, it is not an essential step in every skincare routine .

Double cleansing is a popular skincare routine that has got the internet talking. However, like any other skincare trend, it is important to understand a dermatologist's perspective before adding it to your routine. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Internet vs Reality’, we spoke to Dr Swetha Sridhar, medical director at Dr Swetha’s Skin Sutra Clinic, to understand whether double cleansing really works and if it is necessary even on days when you don't wear makeup.

“For someone who does not wear makeup and has spent most of the day indoors with minimal exposure to pollutants, a single gentle cleanser is generally sufficient to remove accumulated oil, sweat and everyday impurities. The purpose of cleansing is to keep the skin clean without disrupting its natural protective barrier,” highlighted Dr Sridhar. Using multiple cleansing products unnecessarily can strip the skin of its natural lipids, potentially leading to dryness, irritation, redness and increased sensitivity.

Who needs double cleansing? Dr Sridhar highlighted that the need for double cleansing depends on individual circumstances rather than makeup use alone. People who regularly use water-resistant sunscreen, heavy skincare products, or long-wear cosmetics may find that an oil-based cleanser helps dissolve these substances more effectively before using a gentle cleanser. This can be particularly relevant for individuals who reapply sunscreen several times during the day. Even then, double cleansing is an option rather than a universal requirement, provided the sunscreen can be adequately removed with a single suitable cleanser.

According to Dr Sridhar, skin type also matters. People with dry, sensitive, or eczema-prone skin should be particularly cautious about over-cleansing, as repeated washing may aggravate irritation and compromise the skin barrier. Those with oily or acne-prone skin may benefit from consistent, gentle cleansing, but excessive washing does not necessarily reduce oil production or prevent breakouts. In some cases, it can worsen irritation and make skincare harder to tolerate.