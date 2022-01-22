The Kissing Booth 2's Taylor Zakhar Perez kickstarts weekend with deadlifts

Taylor Zakhar Perez is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, who is known for her role in The Kissing Booth 2 and 3, is also a fitness inspo on Instagram. From acing high intensity workouts to battle ropes, bicep curls, Taylor's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of himself in his gym. When not making us swoon with his fashion photoshoot pictures or snippets of his personal life, Taylor is often spotted working out in his favourite place – the gym.

Taylor also keeps sharing the snippets of his fitness routine on his Instagram profile with the intention of motivating his Instagram family to start taking workouts seriously. Taylor can do it all – from warming up workout routines with free hand exercises to high intensity routines that are not for the faint-hearted. On Saturday, Taylor made our weekend better with yet another snippet of his fitness routine and it is nothing but inspiring.

Taylor, in the video, can be seen acing deadlifts to perfection. Dressed in a white tee shirt and a black pair of gym shorts, Taylor can be seen lifting weights while being in a squat position. In the gym setup, Taylor can be seen acing the routine to perfection. Take a look at the snippets of his fitness routine here:

Deadlifts, as performed by Taylor in the video, come with multiple health benefits. It helps in activating the hip extensors and the core of the body. It also helps in improving bone mineral density and jump performance. Deadlifts also help in boosting the metabolism of the body and reducing lower back pain. Deadlifts, since it offers simplicity of equipment, also carry less risk of injuries in case of failed attempts. It also helps in keeping the shoulders, spine, and hips in alignment, thereby helping in developing the posture of the body.

