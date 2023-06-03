Sometimes things that seem very minor and little to us can have a big impact on people who are sensitive. However, it may be beyond our comprehension. Addressing this, Therapist Lalitaa Suglani wrote, "Although they may seem minor to other people, these little things can be big things for highly sensitive people. Quirks. Oddities. Idiosyncrasies. They’re the crux of characteristics that makes us uniquely who we are. As I’ve learned more about being an HSP, I’ve come to know that all HSPs do not experience overwhelm in the same way. Different situations affect HSPs differently, and our levels of — and responses to — being overwhelmed vary." Things that overwhelm highly sensitive people(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Are you dating an empath? Here are things you should remember

Lalitaa further explained the things that can have big impact on people who are highly sensitive. They are, as follows:

Not knowing where you stand with other people: Understanding the relationship we have with others and the prospects of it help in stopping highly sensitive people from spiraling and having thoughts that may have deep impact on them.

Not getting enough sleep: When highly sensitive people do not get enough sleep, they feel more exhausted and frustrated than others. They may also behave in a certain way which can impact their relationship with others.

Being around too many people at once: Highly sensitive people have difficulty in being around a lot of people together. They may start to feel uncomfortable.

Too many sensory stimuli: Noise, smell and other sensory stimuli hitting them all at once can be difficult for them to address. They may start to get overwhelmed.

Overthinking: Highly sensitive people overthink a lot and that can cause mental exhaustion for them.

Feeling misunderstood: Highly sensitive people cannot handle being misunderstood by others. They spiral about such situations and can overthink a lot, leading to disturbance and frustration.

"Identifying your triggers and realising that your sensitive mind will always feel more deeply and process a bit differently than others is a huge step toward understanding your overwhelming experiences,” Lalitaa added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON