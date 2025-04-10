Think homemade Indian breakfasts are healthy? Nutritionist shares the truth about what's really on your plate

Indian breakfasts are comforting and cosy. It is assumed that by virtue of being homemade with Indian spices and ingredients, they would be healthy too. While homemade meals are generally better than processed alternatives, some Indian breakfasts, sadly, do not pass the green light of healthy eating. They may be morning staples, but secretly damaging your health. Poha is a popular Indian breakfast.(Shutterstock)

Nutritionist Shiny Surendran shared the 5 worst Indian breakfasts and how one can modify them to be healthy. The list is surprising as it includes many breakfast options that were earlier regarded as ‘healthy.’

Upma

Upma is one of the go-to breakfasts that's light and believed as a safe choice. But turns out it's not all safe when it comes to regulating blood sugar levels.

She explained, “Upma is prepared from vermicelli or sooji and it's absolutely white, polished and doesn't have any fibre, protein added to it, which means it causes a lot of damage to blood sugar, spiking it.”

To make it better, she added, “To make it healthy, switch sooji to any millet or native rice variety upma such as ragi, mapillai samba or matta rice and add 50 to 70% vegetables to it to step up the fibre intake that can keep you full for longer. You can also add a handful of peas to give it a protein boost.”

Poha

Poha may be one the fan-favourites among Indian breakfast dishes as it is light and tasty. But there are certain loopholes which make poha unhealthy.

Shiny explained, “This again is made from white flakes and doesn't have any fiber and most people don't add vegetables to it and this can damage your blood sugar, making you feel sleepy after a while.”

For a healthier switch, she noted, “Switch to red rice flakes or millet poha and add 50 to 70 % vegetables and even add 1 to 2 eggs or some tofu to step up the protein content of the dish.”

Smoothie bowls

Smoothie bowls may not be traditional Indian dishes, but more and more health-conscious Indians are embracing them as a trendy, contemporary breakfast option. But this is more deceiving than you can realise.

She clarified it and said, “A lot of people add unnecessary calories, having a big smoothie bowl which has too many fruits, nuts and a lot of peanut butter, lots of protein powder. And the calories can exceed a lot.”

To make it healthier, she recommended pairing it with some protein, like boiled eggs, to prevent sugar spikes.

Toast and tea

Toast and tea combination is a classic and nostalgic pair, but health does not run on nostalgia.

Shiny elaborated, You don't have anything there in the white bread, just plain carbs and tea. There's no protein or fiber."

For a healthier twist, she recommended turning it into a vegetable or egg-and-chutney sandwich for added protein and fiber. Swap maida bread with whole wheat or sourdough for a nutritional upgrade.

Poori and aloo bhaji

The beautiful Sunday breakfast that you wait for all week is pure, indulgent goodness. But the reality isn’t as comforting, as Shiny pointed out the obvious, that deep-fried items shouldn’t be consumed in the morning. The excess oil and calories can contribute to weight gain and spike blood sugar levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.