This realistic 5-minute meditation routine proves you don’t need hours to prioritise mental wellness

The hyperconnectivity in modern times has led to constant burnout. The urgency to know everything, the fear of missing out, constantly keeps the mind on edge. This can reciprocate into stress and anxiety. Prioritising mental well-being is a must in times like today. There are several ways to achieve the same, and meditation is one of the most powerful and proven ways to make us more mindful of our activities. We often perceive meditation as an hour-long retreat or a complex ritual that requires a silent mountain top.

5-minute quick meditation routine for mental well-being.(Unsplash)

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For the busy professional or the stressed student, meditation isn't about escaping life; it's about mastering the mind so it becomes your greatest friend rather than your worst enemy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Archika Didi, PhD in meditation and vice chairperson of Vishwa Jagriti Mission, shared a quick 5-minute routine that you can practice in daily life.

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1. The power of choice

Archika highlighted that meditation begins with a shift in perspective. Spend the first minute simply acknowledging your ‘self’ as separate from your busy schedule, your vibrating phone, and your physical exhaustion. Remind yourself: "I am not this stress; I am the observer of it." This mental distancing provides instant relief from the "fight or flight" mode.

2. Focus on the Agya Chakra

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{{^usCountry}} The Agya Chakra, located between the eyebrows where a tilak is traditionally applied, is the centre of clarity and command. For professionals making tough decisions or students absorbing vast amounts of data, this point is vital. Close your eyes and focus in between your eyebrows. Inhale deeply, imagining a golden light entering this centre. This simple act of centering prevents the "scattering" of energy that leads to burnout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Agya Chakra, located between the eyebrows where a tilak is traditionally applied, is the centre of clarity and command. For professionals making tough decisions or students absorbing vast amounts of data, this point is vital. Close your eyes and focus in between your eyebrows. Inhale deeply, imagining a golden light entering this centre. This simple act of centering prevents the "scattering" of energy that leads to burnout. {{/usCountry}}

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This simple act of centering prevents the "scattering" of energy that leads to burnout. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. The 'Kumbhaka' reset {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. The 'Kumbhaka' reset {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most effective tools for an overactive mind is the practice of Kumbhaka (breath retention). Inhale deeply for four seconds. Hold your breath for two seconds. Exhale slowly in six seconds. Holding the breath helps the mind to relax. This is a "bio-hack" for the nervous system that takes less than 60 seconds and helps your mind stay calm and relaxed.

4. Bhramari Pranayama for instant calm

If you are between back-to-back meetings or study sessions, use the Bhramari pranayama. Close your ears with your thumbs and place your fingers on your eyes. Inhale, and as you exhale, make a steady humming sound like a bee. The vibration works like a sonic massage for the brain. It clears mental blockages and enhances the intuitive power.

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End your five minutes by visualising a protective aura. (Unsplash)

5. Intentional protection

End your five minutes by visualising a protective aura. Spend the final minute visualising this light surrounding you. This isn't just "wishful thinking"; it is setting a mental boundary. Decide that for the rest of the day, you will not let small irritations turn into anger or depression.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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