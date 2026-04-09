Too busy to eat right? Here are easy ways to add protein to your diet
Struggling to eat right amidst the busy lifestyle? Here are some of the quick and practical ways to add protein to your diet.
In today’s fast-paced urban lifestyles, nutrition often takes a backseat to convenience, and protein intake is often one of the first things to get compromised. For individuals juggling long work hours, lengthy commutes, and irregular schedules, maintaining a consistent and balanced intake is becoming challenging day by day. However, the importance of adequate protein intake can never be neglected amid this chaos. Regular and sufficient protein is fundamental not only for muscle health, but for energy levels, metabolism, immunity, and overall well-being. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Arjun Patel, Founder of Not Rocket Science shared easy ways to add protein to your diet.
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Arjun Patel said, “One of the most common gaps we have observed among urban consumers is not necessarily a lack of access, but a lack of awareness and consistency. The diets of a large share of the population in India tend to be heavily skewed towards carbohydrates, with insufficient inclusion of protein-rich foods.”
“Various reasons such as skipping balanced meals, relying on quick snacks, or consuming inadequate portions of lentils, dairy, or other protein sources throughout the day are contributing to this deficiency,” added Arjun.
According to Arjun, addressing this gap doesn’t require drastic lifestyle changes anymore. Only minimal, practical but consistent shifts are required to make a meaningful difference to overcome the situation.
Start your day with protein{{/usCountry}}
According to Arjun, addressing this gap doesn’t require drastic lifestyle changes anymore. Only minimal, practical but consistent shifts are required to make a meaningful difference to overcome the situation.
Start your day with protein{{/usCountry}}
Arjun recommends starting the day with protein-rich options like yoghurt paired with nuts or seeds is the best way to add protein in your diet. You can also consume eggs or paneer bhurji with bread for a fulfilling breakfast.
Replace snacks{{/usCountry}}
Arjun recommends starting the day with protein-rich options like yoghurt paired with nuts or seeds is the best way to add protein in your diet. You can also consume eggs or paneer bhurji with bread for a fulfilling breakfast.
Replace snacks{{/usCountry}}
Evenings are one of the most confusing times of the day and most people binge on fried food. Incorporating simple snacks such as roasted chana or eggs can elevate your nutrient intake and also keep you healthy. You can also consume seeds and nuts along with green tea to elevate your snacking experience.
Meal change
You don’t have to do elaborate preparations to add protein to your diet. Making slight upgrades to regular meals like adding paneer, legumes, or alternative grains can help improve daily intake without disrupting routines.
Arjun added, “For a few years, with the emergence of several options ranging from healthy snacks to ready to consume meals, we are also witnessing a clear shift in consumer behaviour, especially among younger audiences. Consumers are increasingly seeking functional and convenient nutrition solutions which can fit seamlessly into their lifestyles while offering benefits beyond basic nutrition.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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