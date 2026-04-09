Too busy to eat right? Here are easy ways to add protein to your diet

In today’s fast-paced urban lifestyles, nutrition often takes a backseat to convenience, and protein intake is often one of the first things to get compromised. For individuals juggling long work hours, lengthy commutes, and irregular schedules, maintaining a consistent and balanced intake is becoming challenging day by day. However, the importance of adequate protein intake can never be neglected amid this chaos. Regular and sufficient protein is fundamental not only for muscle health, but for energy levels, metabolism, immunity, and overall well-being. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Arjun Patel, Founder of Not Rocket Science shared easy ways to add protein to your diet.

Starting the day with protein-rich options like yoghurt paired with nuts or seeds is the best way to add protein in your diet.(Unsplash)

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Arjun Patel said, “One of the most common gaps we have observed among urban consumers is not necessarily a lack of access, but a lack of awareness and consistency. The diets of a large share of the population in India tend to be heavily skewed towards carbohydrates, with insufficient inclusion of protein-rich foods.”

“Various reasons such as skipping balanced meals, relying on quick snacks, or consuming inadequate portions of lentils, dairy, or other protein sources throughout the day are contributing to this deficiency,” added Arjun.

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You can also consume eggs or paneer bhurji with bread for a fulfilling breakfast. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} According to Arjun, addressing this gap doesn’t require drastic lifestyle changes anymore. Only minimal, practical but consistent shifts are required to make a meaningful difference to overcome the situation. Start your day with protein {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Arjun, addressing this gap doesn’t require drastic lifestyle changes anymore. Only minimal, practical but consistent shifts are required to make a meaningful difference to overcome the situation. Start your day with protein {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun recommends starting the day with protein-rich options like yoghurt paired with nuts or seeds is the best way to add protein in your diet. You can also consume eggs or paneer bhurji with bread for a fulfilling breakfast. Replace snacks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun recommends starting the day with protein-rich options like yoghurt paired with nuts or seeds is the best way to add protein in your diet. You can also consume eggs or paneer bhurji with bread for a fulfilling breakfast. Replace snacks {{/usCountry}}

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Evenings are one of the most confusing times of the day and most people binge on fried food. Incorporating simple snacks such as roasted chana or eggs can elevate your nutrient intake and also keep you healthy. You can also consume seeds and nuts along with green tea to elevate your snacking experience.

Incorporating simple snacks such as roasted chana or seeds can elevate your nutrient intake and also keep you healthy. (Unsplash)

Meal change

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You don’t have to do elaborate preparations to add protein to your diet. Making slight upgrades to regular meals like adding paneer, legumes, or alternative grains can help improve daily intake without disrupting routines.

Arjun added, “For a few years, with the emergence of several options ranging from healthy snacks to ready to consume meals, we are also witnessing a clear shift in consumer behaviour, especially among younger audiences. Consumers are increasingly seeking functional and convenient nutrition solutions which can fit seamlessly into their lifestyles while offering benefits beyond basic nutrition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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