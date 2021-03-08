Twilight star Nikki Reed flaunts Acro Yoga in 'sweet capture' by Ian Somerhalder
- American actor and The Twilght Saga’s Rosalie Hale aka Nikki Reed flaunts her acro sport skills in latest fitness post as hubby and Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder captures her in the middle of the jaw-dropping exercise move. Here’s why you should give Acro Yoga workout a try too
From their vampire connection to love for animals off-screen and robust health routines that include rigorous workout sessions, Hollywood couple Nicole Houston Reed (or Nikki Reed as she is commonly known) and Ian Somerhalder keep fans hooked over social media with their regular intimate updates. Recently, the American actor and The Twilight Saga’s Rosalie Hale flaunted her acro sport skills in her latest fitness post as hubby and Vampire Diaries star Ian captured her in the middle of the jaw-dropping exercise move.
Taking to her social media handle, Nikki shared the throwback picture when she performed the acro workout with her brother while they both wore a face mask each to keep precautions amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “Quarantine-acro. Mask-acro. Ma-cro? I miss flying. One unintended consequence of this year for so many has been giving up community. I miss hugs. I miss touch. I miss my acro community. This is a sport I love so much but in order to be conscious of social distancing I have paused (sic),” Nikki shared in the caption.
She added, “The pause can teach all of us so much as well, so I’m reminded to listen. I realized myself that becoming an adult doesn’t mean you have to be serious all the time. Being playful is so important too and it’s one of the things we lose as we transition out of childhood and into the working world (sic).”
Elaborating on the benefits of acro workout, Nikki wrote, “Acro teaches us to be firm on our boundaries, to be present and to balance the serious and the silly. I love that I got to learn this sport with my brother, and I’ve made so many amazing new friends along the way. I can’t wait to get in the air again soon... til then, I’ll be dreaming of flying! (Sweet capture of my brother and I, the one time we got to do Acro together this year - taken by @iansomerhalder )” sic.
Benefits:
As a combination of yoga and acrobatics, Acro Yoga not only helps one to build core strength but also builds muscles in the legs, arms and chest. From improving memory to building stamina, Acro Yoga makes one aware of their body in space along with stretching and relaxing the body.
It is performed with a partner and one of them is lifted during the workout but whether you are the base or the flyer and because anything can shift and knock you off your center, AcroYoga trains you to master self-control without rigidly attaching to external circumstances. From handstands to headstands, Acro Yoga benefits the flyer with its inversions and helps keep one positive all throughout the day.
