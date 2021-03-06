IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study
Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study(Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash)
Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study(Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash)
health

Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study

According to a new study, regular physical activity or exercising is a safe diabetes prevention strategy for people, especially those residing in relatively polluted regions.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:23 PM IST

Exercising regularly is known to have many health benefits and now another advantage of regular physical activity has come to light.

According to a new study regular physical activity is a safe diabetes prevention strategy for people, especially those residing in relatively polluted regions. The findings of the study were published in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

The study, which is the first to investigate the combined effects of physical activity and pollution exposure on type 2 diabetes risk, was led by Dr Cui Guo and Professor Lao Xiang Qian, Faculty of Medicine at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China, and Dr Hsiao Ting Yang, Institute for Risk Assessment Sciences, Utrecht University, Utrecht, the Netherlands, and colleagues.

An increasing body of evidence has shown that air pollution is a novel risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes. Physical activity increases the inhalation of air pollutants, which may exacerbate the adverse health effects of air pollution. There is limited information on the combined associations of air pollution and habitual physical activity with the development of type 2 diabetes.

Thus, the risk-benefit relationship between air pollution and physical activity has become an important public concern as almost all (over 91 per cent) of the world's population lives in a place where air quality does not meet the WHO guidelines. Health guidelines are urgently needed, especially in regions with significant air pollution, to inform people whether they can benefit from regular physical activity.

In this study, the authors investigated the combined associations of regular physical activity and chronic exposure to ambient particulate matter with a diameter less than 2.5 mm (so-called PM2.5 particles) with the incidence of type 2 diabetes in 156,314 adults who had undergone a total of 422,831 medical examinations in Taiwan, where the annual PM2.5 concentration is around 2.6 times higher than the WHO recommended limit.

Diabetes diagnoses were identified from medical examinations, while two-year mean PM2.5 exposure was estimated at each participant's address using a satellite-based model. Information on physical activity and a wide range of other variables was collected using a standard self-administered questionnaire.

Compared with high physical activity, moderate (by 31 per cent) and inactive/low physical activity (by 56 per cent) were associated with a higher risk of diabetes. Participants with moderate (by 31 per cent) and high (by 94 per cent) PM2.5 had a higher risk of type 2 diabetes than the participants exposed to low PM2.5. The participants with high physical activity and low PM2.5 had a 64 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those with inactive/low physical activity and high PM2.5.

The authors said, "We found that high levels of habitual physical activity combined with low levels of chronic PM2.5 exposure were associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, whereas low levels of habitual physical activity combined with high levels of chronic PM2.5 exposure were associated with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes."

They further emphasized that "the benefits of habitual physical activity on type 2 diabetes remained stable in participants with different levels of PM2.5 exposure." Additional analysis showed that the effect on diabetes risk seemed to be more pronounced for higher levels of pollution than it was for lower levels of physical activity.

Regarding potential mechanisms, the authors said the metabolic improvements caused by physical activity, that prevent the development of diabetes, have been extensively discussed. Pollution could exert its effect by causing system-wide inflammation, including in the lungs, blood vessels, and central nervous system.

A previous study also showed that pollutants inhaled during exercise are only a small fraction of those inhaled overall by a person, which could explain why the effect of physical activity on diabetes risk is similar even in different levels of pollution.

The authors concluded, "Our findings suggest that habitual physical activity is a safe strategy for diabetes prevention for people who reside in relatively polluted areas and should be promoted. Our study reinforces the importance of air pollution mitigation for diabetes prevention."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
type 2 diabetes diabetes exercises physical activity exercising
Close
Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study(Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash)
Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study(Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash)
health

Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:23 PM IST
According to a new study, regular physical activity or exercising is a safe diabetes prevention strategy for people, especially those residing in relatively polluted regions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
health

Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Being high in fiber and sugar content, dates or khajur often leave people speculating about whether they should be consumed after soaking over night or raw or on empty stomach or before going to bed. Read on to know when is the best and worst time to eat dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif shares unseen workout video(Instagram/ katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif shares unseen workout video(Instagram/ katrinakaif)
health

Katrina Kaif takes squats up a notch with resistance band in new fitness video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and shared never seen before images and videos with her fans. She also posted about her healthy breakfast and intense fitness routine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study highlighted the ways that public health interventions and policies can better support quit attempts and harm reduction, both during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.(Pixabay)
The study highlighted the ways that public health interventions and policies can better support quit attempts and harm reduction, both during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.(Pixabay)
health

Covid-19 lockdown linked to uptick in tobacco use: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:33 PM IST
A new study has found that pandemic-related anxiety, boredom, and irregular routines were cited as major drivers of increased nicotine and tobacco use during the initial Covid-19 lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari shares hilarious fitness video(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
Aditi Rao Hydari shares hilarious fitness video(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
health

No weights, no problem: Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to exercise without equipment

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Aditi Rao Hydari shows you how to do weight training without actually using weights in her latest fitness clip. Saying that this video is hilarious would be an understatement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread(Pexels)
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread(Pexels)
health

Study shows connection between face masks, dining out and Covid-19 cases

AP, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • A study done in the USA showed that wearing masks can actually curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, dining at restaurants, both in open area and inside, can increase the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say(Photo by Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis on Unsplash)
Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say(Photo by Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis on Unsplash)
health

Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:02 PM IST
A new study observed people following a vegan diet and discovered that they had lower ultrasound values compared to others which indicates poorer bone health
READ FULL STORY
Close
Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later(Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash)
Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later(Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash)
health

Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:48 PM IST
A new study reveals that a precarious labour market may be shaping a poorer future for mental health of the young working population hence, future public health policies should address this problem in order to prevent long-term absenteeism
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Oxford study hint AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Brazil variant(Photo by Ivan Diaz on Unsplash)
Covid-19: Oxford study hint AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Brazil variant(Photo by Ivan Diaz on Unsplash)
health

Covid-19: Oxford study hint AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Brazil variant

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC will not need to be modified in order to protect against the Brazilian variant, which is believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
health

Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • As the new coronavirus variants spread and Covid-19 symptoms continue to increase and expand, here’s how you can locate the infection through these four kinds of skin changes
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

Were you up all night again? Tips to help you beat 4 am angst

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Arguments you could have navigated better, vital to-dos that you’re not sure you’ve done, the quiet whisperings of an anxious mind — these are a few of our least favourite things
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.(Unsplash)
According to a new study, digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.(Unsplash)
health

Study suggests digital apps can help chronic pain sufferers

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Health apps have become a popular tool to track fitness, weight loss, sleep, and even menstrual cycles, and now another benefit of using digital applications has come to light.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic shares new fitness video(Instagram/natasastankovic__ )
Natasa Stankovic shares new fitness video(Instagram/natasastankovic__ )
health

Natasa Stankovic's fitness video will serve as motivation for weekend workout

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic recently shared a workout video which is a mix of boxing and zumba. The extensive fitness session is inspiring us to stop procrastinating and start our weekend on a healthy note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk(Instagram/rudy_willingham)
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk(Instagram/rudy_willingham)
health

Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Music producer Rudy Willingham recently broke the Internet as he suggested fathers out there to use Beer Bong setup as an innovative feeding technique to make toddlers like his daughter, drink more milk easily without any mess | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Doubling masks doesn't reduce chances of coronavirus spread: Japan supercomputer

Reuters, Tokyo, Japan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP