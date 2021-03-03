IND USA
Watch: Arjun Bijlani's leg workout with wife on shoulders is fit couple goals
Watch: Arjun Bijlani’s leg workout with wife on shoulders is fit couple goals

  • Naagin star Arjun Bijlani gives fans a sneak peek into his Wednesday workout which is all about seated leg extension and squats with wife Neha Swami Bijlani on shoulders and we are motivated enough to hit the grind with our partner
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Rising to fame from television romcom Miley Jab Hum Tum, actor Arjun Bijlin continued to steal hearts with his stellar performance in Naagin and simultaneously with his regular social media updates. Recently, the handsome hunk left netizens swooning as he gave a sneak peek of his Wednesday workout which was all about seated leg extension and squats with wife Neha Swami Bijlani on shoulders and we are motivated enough to hit the grind with our partner.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a video featuring him in the middle of leg workout. Donning a black vest teamed with a pair of blue shorts, Arjun completed his athleisure look with a pair of running shoes and a cap.

Seated on a leg extension machine, the actor worked on strengthening his quadriceps or the front of his upper legs. With a weighted pad on top of his lower legs, Arjun used his quads to repeatedly extend his knees and lift his lower legs.

The clip was followed by another one where Arjun performed squats with Neha sitting on his shoulders. Arjun captioned the video, “Dum laga ke hai.... laaaa !!! #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #legs #workout and ofcourse @nehaswamibijlani (sic).”

Benefits:

Strengthening our lower body including butts and legs is crucial as they keep us moving all day. Even though the leg muscles are large and take too long to show the workout results, it is important to target them with exercises at least once a week to reap serious health rewards.

Apart from correcting muscle imbalances, leg exercises help in injury recovery and even manage chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, they tone the body, melt belly fat and increase stability and strength.

While leg extension exercises even work your core, which is important for good posture and balance, apart from extending the knees and improving overall leg strength. Squats too strengthen the core, reduce the risk of injury and boosts athletic ability and strength.

