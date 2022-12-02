Home / Lifestyle / Health / Type 2 diabetes risk is linked to sleep issues: Study

Type 2 diabetes risk is linked to sleep issues: Study

health
Published on Dec 02, 2022 05:48 PM IST

Researchers from the University of South Australia are urging people to prioritise getting a good night's sleep as the Christmas season gets underway because recent findings suggest that sleep problems may be linked to type 2 diabetes risk factors.

Type 2 diabetes risk is linked to sleep issues: Study(HT gallery)
Type 2 diabetes risk is linked to sleep issues: Study(HT gallery)
ANI | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri, Washington

As the Christmas season starts to ramp up, University of South Australia researchers are reminding people to prioritize a good night's sleep as new research shows that troubled sleep may be associated with risk factors for type 2 diabetes. In the first study of its kind, researchers found that people who reported trouble sleeping were on average more likely to have indicators of poor cardiometabolic health - inflammatory markers, cholesterol and body weight - which can contribute to type 2 diabetes. (Also read: Ways to prevent prediabetes from escalating to Type-2 diabetes )

In Australia, almost one million adults have type 2 diabetes. Globally, type 2 diabetes affects more than 422 million people. UniSA researcher Dr Lisa Matricciani says different aspects of sleep are associated with risk factors for diabetes.

"Everyone knows that sleep is important. But when we think about sleep, we mainly focus on how many hours of sleep we get, when we should also be looking at our sleep experience as a whole," Dr Matricciani says.

"How soundly we sleep, when we go to bed and get up, and how regular our sleep habits are, may be just as important as sleep duration."

"In this study, we examined the association of different aspects of sleep, and risk factors for diabetes, and found a connection between those who had troubled sleep and those who were at risk of type 2 diabetes."

The study assessed more than 1000 Australian adults with a median age of 44.8 years. Researchers examined a range of sleep characteristics: self-report trouble sleeping, duration, timing, efficiency, and day-to-day sleep length variability.

"People who reported having trouble sleeping were also more likely to have a higher body mass index, as well as blood markers of cholesterol and inflammation," Dr Matricciani says.

He added, "When it comes down to the crunch, we know we must prioritise our sleep to help stay in good health. More research is needed, but as this study shows, it's important to think about sleep as a whole, not just as one aspect."

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
health diabetes sleep disorder sleep deprivation sleep + 3 more
health diabetes sleep disorder sleep deprivation sleep + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out