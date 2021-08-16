Urvashi Rautela’s hammer strength belt squat workout makes jaws drop | Watch

A strong core influences the legs and upper body by stabilising and controlling the pelvis and spine and Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was seen encouraging fans to workout the same with hammer strength belt squat this Monday. Taking the bar of Monday motivation higher, Urvashi made jaws drop as she showed fitness enthusiasts a more robust way to strengthen the core at gym with hammer strength belt squat.

Taking to her social media handle, Urvashi shared a video which gave fans a glimpse of her intense exercise session. Donning a lilac halter neck bralette top, teamed with a pair of lilac tights, Urvashi pulled back her luscious tresses into a top knot and completed her athleisure look with a pair of grey and orange sneakers.

Standing on the belt squat machine with legs wide apart and hands gripping the bar at her waist-length, Urvashi tied a weightlifting belt to her waist as she performed the squats. Leaving us in awe of her energy, Urvashi simply captioned the video, “HAMMER STRENGTH BELT SQUAT (sic).”

Benefits:

Belt squats are different from regular squat exercise or deadlifts and are a secret to gaining strength for not only weightlifters and powerlifters but also women who have had multiple children and those with a weaker core. It is useful for athletes with tricky backs and shoulders or tight elbows as it allows the practitioner to load the lower body without loading the spine or using the upper body.

It emphasises hip extension and provides many of the stability and balance benefits of the barbell squat. The exercise helps to work around an injury, train legs without loading the spine a lot, it a great alternative for barbell squats if the core is too fatigued and perfect for a high intensity, balls-to-the-wall leg workout without the injury risk or exacting form requirements of barbell squats.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter