Varun Dhawan says black coffee can cause gut issues. Is it true? Dietician comments

In a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Varun Dhawan spoke about the severe health implications of drinking black coffee in the morning. When asked by the host of the show, Varun said that back coffee can cause gut troubles. He insisted that we must have something after waking up in the morning, before sipping on a cup of black coffee. Varun Dhawan added that coffee is fake energy, and it can cause inflammation in the body, and lead to health issues.(Instagram/@varundvn, Pexels)

Varun Dhawan added that coffee is fake energy, and it can cause inflammation in the body, and lead to health issues. This further brings our attention to the health effects of having black coffee in an empty stomach.

Commenting on this, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Akshata Chavan, Clinical Dietician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, "Black coffee, when consumed in moderation, can be a healthy addition to your diet. It is a rich source of antioxidants and contains essential nutrients such as magnesium and potassium. The primary component of coffee, caffeine, acts as a stimulant that enhances focus, alertness, and energy levels."

Can black coffee cause gut trouble? Know from the expert here.(Pexels)

Is black coffee harmful?

"Black coffee is low in calories and free of sugar, making it an excellent choice for those aiming to manage their weight or avoid excessive calorie intake. However, excessive consumption of black coffee can lead to negative effects. High caffeine intake may cause insomnia, anxiety, increased heart rate, and digestive discomfort. It is also important to note that coffee's benefits can be overshadowed if consumed on an empty stomach, as it may lead to acid reflux or discomfort for some individuals," added the Dietician.

What is the healthy amount to be consumed?

Black coffee should be consumed in moderation to gain maximum health benefits. "Black coffee can be good for you when consumed in moderation. A daily intake of 1-3 cups is generally considered safe for most people. Always pay attention to how your body responds and consult a healthcare professional if you have concerns related to caffeine consumption," Akshata Chavan added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.