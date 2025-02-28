Want a fit bod like Harshavardhan Rane? Actor reveals his workout and diet secrets

Are you currently shipping Harshvardhan Rane’s return to limelight as Inder in Sanam Teri Kasam? His brooding tragic hero avatar apart, it's his lithe and athletic frame which we can't take our eyes off. Harshvardhan Rane has included a bunch of great workout options in his lifestyle.

So what is Harshvardhan Rane’s diet and fitness regime all about? The actor was more than happy to give us an insight. (Also read: Zeenat Aman reveals her diet secrets for staying healthy and fit at 73: Khatti dal, black tea, poha and more)

Workout like Harshvadhan

“Yes, I do go to the gym, which is obvious taking a look at my physique. But apart from strength training, my goal has not been to limit myself to just one aspect of fitness. I also focus on agility, as well as functional fitness, and flexibility,” he says.

For agility, the actor said he plays badminton and does sprinting. For functional fitness, he incorporates burpees, hurdles, jumps, and squats in his routine. While yoga is a must for flexibility and calming down.

“If you are stiff in your body you would be stiff in your thoughts,” he says.

The benefits of badminton, it not only helps improve cardiovascular fitness but enables boosts muscle endurance, mental focus, bone health and flexibility.

Sprinting on the other hand is known to improve athletic performance muscle growth and burn fat. However, one needs to get body parameters checked since one size doesn't fit all. It's determined by your body composition and goals.

Burpees one of the most portable and complete workouts, can be done anywhere.

A dynamic movement which helps burn calories, but also enhances athletic performance, stronger bones and muscles as well as improves balance and stability,

What about his diet?

His diet is spartan, with no sugar, wheat, or rice, and neither does he drink or smoke. Harshvardhan calls fitness a commitment. Even John Abraham recently revealed that he had never missed a day of gym nor has he eaten sugar in 25 years.

The sweet danger of consuming sugar is contributory to ageing, heart disease, obesity and tooth decay. Dates, jaggery, and nut butter being healthy substitutes.