Want supple skin? Expert shares combination of nutrition and skincare tips to preserve your skin's structural integrity

Maintaining your skin's structural integrity is essential to preserve its firm, supple glow. A strong, protected structural integrity is what makes your skin appear plump and lifted. For the uninitiated, it's the underlying foundation of skin, deeper than the external skin barrier. It's what keeps your skin firm and supported from within. Supple and firm skin is a result of good skin structural integrity.

Collagen, elasticity, hydration, and several other factors work together to support this internal structure and keep your skin resilient over time.

Preserving your skin’s structural integrity requires more than just good skincare, it’s a collective effort that also involves proper nutrition and the right supplements.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shravya Gurnurkar, MBBS, MD(DVL), chief dermatologist and MD of Anceita Skin and Hair Clinic, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, shared the role of nutrition, supplements in maintaining the skin's structural integrity.

Here’s the comprehensive guide Dr Shravya shared with us, covering everything that contributes from nutrition to skincare and supplements:

Nutrition

Berries contain antioxidants that protect your natural collagen.

Antioxidants from berries, nuts, and leafy greens protect collagen from damage, helping to prevent wrinkles and sagging, but protection is not enough; collagen also needs support.

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, help strengthen the skin’s barrier, keeping it hydrated and slowing down ageing.

Vitamin C, found in citrus fruits, bell peppers, and amla, is also essential for collagen production. Without it, collagen weakens, making the skin lose its firmness.

To complete the process, amino acids like glycine, proline, and lysine found in eggs, chicken, and legumes help build and maintain collagen, keeping the skin smooth and resilient. It’s all about balance, nourishing the skin from within for a healthy, youthful glow.

Supplements

When you consume collagen, your body breaks it down into smaller parts during digestion, it doesn’t absorb whole collagen. So, just drinking collagen won’t instantly improve your skin. However, hydrolyzed collagen peptides are already broken down into smaller pieces, making it easier for the body to use them. Even then, the results vary from person to person based on diet, lifestyle, and genetics.

Other supplements like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides are also known for keeping skin hydrated and elastic. While they can be beneficial, they can’t replace a healthy diet.

The best way to support your skin is through good nutrition, proper hydration, and overall wellness. Supplements can help, but they’re just an extra boost, not a miracle solution.

Skincare

Many creams claim to boost collagen, but this may not be the truth always.

Ingredients like retinoids boost collagen production, peptides strengthen the skin barrier, and niacinamide helps protect against damage from pollution and stress, but using too many harsh products, especially over-exfoliating with scrubs or acids, can weaken the skin and speed up collagen loss.

Many people believe that collagen creams can restore lost collagen, but this isn’t true. Collagen molecules are too big to be absorbed through the skin. Instead, focus on skincare products that help the body produce its collagen naturally.

For those looking for extra support, injectable skin boosters like Profhilo can help. Unlike traditional fillers, which add volume, Profhilo deeply hydrates and stimulates collagen production, improving skin quality over time. When used alongside a good skincare routine, it can help keep skin smooth, firm, and glowing.

Debunking myths around collagen-boosting trends

Drinking collagen will give you younger skin: While collagen supplements may help, they are not a miracle cure. Healthy skin comes from a balanced diet, hydration, and overall lifestyle and not just one supplement.

Plant-based collagen works just as well as animal-based collagen: Collagen naturally comes from animal sources. Vegan alternatives provide nutrients that help the body make collagen, but they don’t contain collagen itself.

More hyaluronic acid means better hydration: Hyaluronic acid helps keep the skin hydrated, but it needs to be balanced with other ingredients like ceramides and lipids to prevent moisture loss.

Injectables are only for ageing skin: Skin boosters available in the market are not just for older skin. Many younger people use them to keep their skin hydrated and elastic before wrinkles and sagging start.

