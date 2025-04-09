Want to stay active and independent after 70? Study reveals how to avoid long-term disability in later life

As people grow older, one of their biggest hopes is to stay independent, whether that means being able to stroll through the park, whip up a quick meal, or head out to meet friends without needing help. Staying active and self-reliant is often more important to them than anything else. Yet despite how common this goal is, there's still a lot we don't know about what actually causes disability in older adults or what leads to the loss of these abilities over time. (Also read: Poor knee health in older adults: 5 exercises to improve joint strength ) A study reveals that serious health events lead to a decrease in active life expectancy for seniors.(Freepik )

What the study looked at

A new Yale study published in JAMA Network Open took a closer look at how illness and injury affect older adults, specifically, how long they're able to stay active versus how long they live with disability.

Active life expectancy refers to the years a person can live without disability, while disabled life expectancy refers to the time they'll need help with daily activities. Combined, they make up total life expectancy. "Age, cognitive decline, and physical frailty can make older adults more vulnerable, but they don't directly cause disability," says Dr. Thomas Gill, lead author and professor at Yale School of Medicine.

Impact of hospital admissions on independence

"In this study, we wanted to expand on our earlier findings that an illness or injury serious enough to require hospitalisation can have a bigger impact on an older adult's ability to function than simply being 85 instead of 75," says Gill. To do this, the team used data from the Yale Precipitating Events Project, a one-of-a-kind, 23-year-long study tracking the health and functional status of older adults living in the community, with monthly check-ins and detailed records of illnesses and injuries.

Research shows that hospital admissions among older adults lead to decreased active life expectancy.(Unsplash)

The study followed 754 initially independent adults aged 70 and above and found that active life expectancy dropped steadily with more hospital admissions, whether due to critical illness, major emergency surgery, or other serious issues. Interestingly, this decline wasn't seen after major elective surgeries.

"Staying independent is incredibly important to most older adults," says Dr. Lauren Ferrante, co-author and associate professor at Yale. "This study highlights which health events, like critical illness, have the biggest impact on how long someone can live independently and could help doctors focus on better recovery plans after hospitalisation."

What can be done to prevent disability

The findings show that serious illnesses and injuries can significantly shorten the years older adults spend living independently. But according to Dr. Gill, there are plenty of ways to lower the risk of disability. "Many hospitalisations can actually be prevented," he explains. "Getting vaccinated, managing chronic conditions with the right meds, and taking steps to avoid falls all make a big difference."

And if an older adult does end up in the hospital, there are still ways to help like preventing delirium and keeping them moving to avoid extended stays. "Most older people don't want to spend a big chunk of their remaining years disabled," Gill says. "The good news is, we have real chances both at the personal and healthcare system level to support them in staying independent."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.