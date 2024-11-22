Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wear that lucky shirt! It's good to be superstitious once in a while

ByAdrija Dey
Nov 22, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Superstition basically originates from the skewed perception of cause and effect, where causality is overlooked. 

Superstitions are intertwined in daily life, from choosing the lucky colour shirt for date night or having the dahi-chini before the exam. A study elaborated on why people believe in superstitions, and most importantly why people engage in these superstitious behaviours, even when they know they aren't based in science.

Fingers crossed, some simple superstitions may even help find confidence. (Shutterstock)
Fingers crossed, some simple superstitions may even help find confidence. (Shutterstock)

The study focused on if people could even tell when something happened because of what they did, and when it happened by chance. It also highlights the cognitive roots of superstitions, showing that the brain's understanding of cause and effect plays a significant role in this phenomenon.

ALSO READ: Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky? Tracing tradition this Defy Superstition Day

Cause and effect

A cause-and-effect relationship is integral to the understanding of superstitious behaviour. From early on people learnt about the cause-and-effect relationship, one incident leading to an outcome. It's as early as a baby crying to attract their mother's attention. With age this ability to discern the cause and effect becomes more developed, helping to understand the complicated world around us. This ability to see relationships between causes and effects is a fundamental part of human thinking, influencing everything from planning to emotional regulation.

But this ability to judge and discern isn't always great. Sometimes, people assume and mistakenly believe that their actions led to an outcome when they actually haven't. For instance, when the exam goes well when you write with your your lucky pen. But there are other factors at play here such as exam preparation, study materials, and question paper difficulty. So this thought that the pen is solely responsible for the good exam, is purely coincidental. It probably showed a rewarding outcome once, which led people to believe that it might work again.

This tendency to mistake coincidence for causality is at the heart of superstitions. This suggests that superstitious behaviour happens because often one can't tell if their actions actually caused something to happen, or if it just happened by chance.

ALSO READ: Photos: These weird superstitions from around the world will give you goosebumps

Improves confidence

Superstition works as a placebo effect.(Shutterstock)
Superstition works as a placebo effect.(Shutterstock)

The research also showed that engaging in superstitious behaviour can feel comforting, and soothing, boosting confidence. It helps reduce anxiety and provides a sense of calming reassurance. Superstition gives people a feeling of control over uncertain situations, making them feel more secure, even if the actions themselves don’t have any real effect. So in a way, everyone once in a while benefits from indulging in harmless superstitions.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On