What is ataxia? Doctor explains symptoms triggered by lesions in brain

Ataxia is a condition caused by damage in cerebellum, a part of the brain, that leads to poor muscle control affecting movement. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aniruddha More, consultant neurologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane said, "Ataxia is not a disease but only a sign of the underlying nerve damage, primarily the cerebellum, that is responsible for motor coordination. Individuals with ataxia have unstable movement, difficulty speaking, and impaired limb control, which significantly impacts daily living activities." Ataxia leads to unstable movement, difficulty speaking, and impaired limb control.(Shutterstock)

Early warning signs of ataxia:

Unstable gait and poor balance: Ataxics typically have an unsteady, staggering gait, making it difficult to walk.

Loss of coordination (dysmetria): Difficulty with coordination of the amplitude and force of a movement, which causes overshooting or undershooting while attempting to grasp for something.

Speech impairments (dysarthria): Slowness or slurring of speech as a result of abnormal coordination of the tongue and vocal cords.

Uncontrolled eye movement (nystagmus): Jerky, uncontrollable motion of the eyes that disrupts vision.

Tremor and fine motor impairment: Trembling of hands and decreased ability to execute fine tasks such as writing or buttoning a shirt.

Know the types and earning signs of ataxia.(Shutterstock)

How lesions in cerebellum can trigger ataxia:

Midline (vermis) lesions – Truncal ataxia

"The vermis is the area that controls postural balance and equilibrium. Damage to this area causes truncal ataxia, whereby patients are unable to sit or stand upright without leaning. This form of ataxia is often observed in alcohol-induced cerebellar degeneration and medulloblastomas (cerebellar tumors in children)," said Dr Aniruddha More.

Cerebellar hemisphere lesions – Limb ataxia

"The cerebellar hemispheres are responsible for fine motor movements and limb coordination. Lesions here result in limb ataxia, which is manifested by intention tremors (tremors that become worse as a target is reached) and dysdiadochokinesia (trouble making rapid alternating movements such as clapping)," explained the neurologist. Limb ataxia can lead to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or tumors on the cerebellar hemispheres.

Flocculonodular lobe lesions – Vestibular ataxia

The doctor added that the flocculonodular lobe is important in balance, spatial orientation, and eye movement control. "Injury to this area leads to vestibular ataxia, which is extreme dizziness, vertigo, and loss of balance. They may also show nystagmus (uncontrolled eye movements) and have a problem walking without staggering," Dr Aniruddha More highlighted.

