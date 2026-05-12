What should be the correct AC temperature this summer? Doctor warns against risks of overcooling

A series of changes happens when you constantly move back and forth between extreme temperatures, such as stepping out of an air-conditioned room into the hot outdoors or even walking into a warmer, non-AC part of the house, like the kitchen.

The biggest problem arises from constantly moving back and forth between two extreme temperatures, with the outdoors reaching nearly 40°C while indoor spaces are cooled to around 20°C. The doctor observed that such sudden temperature changes can affect your respiratory system.

To understand this better, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Divya Gopal, additional director of internal medicine at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, who explained how an AC's cool air may be contributing to summer cold-like symptoms.

AC and summers are synonymous. It is hard to imagine surviving the sweltering, scorching heat without the relief of air conditioning. For many, resorting to indoors with AC blasting icy cold air feels like the only shelter from the relentless summer heat. But while air conditioners help protect you from heat-related conditions like heat exhaustion , indiscriminate AC usage may silently expose you to certain other health problems. Sounds counterintuitive? There is actually something called a ‘summer cold’ that excessive AC exposure may trigger. ALSO READ: Do eggs increase body heat in summer? Mumbai dietitian shares truth and what actually may be risky

“The delicate lining of your nose and airways is used to temperature changes that happen slowly, not all of a sudden. When you cool down quickly, the blood vessels in your nose get smaller and then bigger fast, which can cause vasomotor rhinitis. This makes your nose swell, produces mucus, and gives you cold-like symptoms like a runny or blocked nose, even if you do not have an infection," explained Dr Gopal, suggesting how the body struggles a lot with the frequent temperature changes or rather, the ‘temperature shocks.’ The body requires gradual adjustment. This, in turn, creates symptoms which closely resemble a common cold.

The second aspect is humidity and how AC creates an environment with very dry air. Air conditioners cool down indoor spaces but severely strip the moisture. Can it harm you? In a way. The doctor explained how, “The humidity inside should be between 40 and 60%. If you use the air conditioner for a long time, it can go down to 20 or 30%. Dry air dries out the lining of mucus in your nose, which makes it weaker and less able to catch viruses and pollutants.”

Ever notice that you start feeling better after stepping out of an air-conditioned room? There's actually a genuine reason behind that. The doctor explained that naturally humid air helps restore moisture to the dry nasal passages and throat, reducing irritation caused by AC dry air. This is why many people report feeling temporarily better, relief from congestion, throat dryness, and ‘summer cold’ symptoms once they move into a more humid environment.

How to take care of your AC? Your AC's condition could also be one of the reasons behind recurring ‘summer cold’ symptoms. The doctor urged people to pay close attention to their AC filters and ensure they are cleaned regularly. Otherwise, filters can accumulate dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria, which may then circulate through the air you breathe. These particles can then trigger allergy-like inflammation, causing sneezing, fatigue and regular nasal irritation that does not seem to go away. So ensure your AC is serviced properly and cleaned at regular intervals to maintain better indoor air quality.

What should be the correct AC temperature? The doctor firmly cautioned that during peak summer, the difference between outdoor and indoor temperatures should ideally remain within an 8 to 10°C range.

“If outdoors is 40°C outside you can set your air conditioner to 28 or 30°C at first. Then lower it to 24 or 26°C, which allows your body to get used to it comfortably without stressing your respiratory system,” Dr Gopal described the appropriate temperature settings which won't stress your body.

But in the end, if you notice that your ‘summer cold’ symptoms are lasting longer than a week, especially if they are accompanied by fever or body aches, it is important to consult a doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.