When Anant Ambani revealed the person who supported him during health issues: ‘She stood like a strong pillar’

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has dealt with several health issues ever since his childhood, including obesity and asthma. During our difficult times, it is very important to have a near and dear one who is always there to support us. Anant, too, has a person who stood like a strong pillar of support during his difficult times. Radhika Merchant supported Anant Ambani during his health-related struggles.

‘I am lucky to have her’

In an interview with India Today, ahead of his pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar last year, Anant revealed the name of the person who always stood by him through ups and downs. It's not his parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, or siblings Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani. Anant called Radhika Merchant his strength.

Radhika and Anant are childhood sweethearts and dated for years before tying the knot.

Anant Ambani told India Today, “I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals.”

‘A strong pillar of support’

Confessing that though his parents supported him, it was Radhika who gave him strength, Anant shared, “Beyond that, Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength.”

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on July 12, 2024. Their festivities were held over a period of seven months, with multiple pre-wedding celebrations held in Jamnagar and aboard a luxury cruise in Italy's Portofino.