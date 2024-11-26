Winter joint pain alert: Know causes, warning signs, preventive care and more

Winter is almost here, and while it brings with it the holiday season, it can be worrisome for many people, health-wise. The chill of the winter season can trigger joint pain and illnesses. The chill of the winter season can trigger joint pain and other illnesses.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vijay Singh Chauhan, Chairman and Managing Director, Prakash Hospital, said, “As winter arrives, many individuals experience increased joint discomfort. This is not uncommon and can affect people across all age groups, especially those with pre-existing conditions like arthritis.”

Dr. Vijay Singh Chauhan further shared the causes, warning signs and the preventive tips that we should know, especially during the winter season:

Causes of winter joint pain:

Cold weather sensitivity: The drop in temperature can make muscles and ligaments stiffer, reducing joint mobility and leading to discomfort.

Barometric pressure changes: Low atmospheric pressure may cause tissues to expand, exerting pressure on joints and intensifying pain.

Decreased physical activity: People tend to stay indoors and limit movement during winter, leading to stiffness and weakened joint strength.

Inadequate vitamin D: Limited sunlight in winter months can lead to Vitamin D deficiency, which is essential for bone health.

Warning signs to know:

Stiffness: Difficulty in moving joints, especially after waking up or resting for extended periods.

Swelling: Visible inflammation around joints.

Aching pain: Persistent discomfort that worsens with activity or cold exposure.

Reduced range of motion: Difficulty in bending or extending joints fully.

Winter joint pain can lead to stiffness and decreased mobility.(Pexels)

Preventive tips to stay healthy:

Stay active: Gentle exercises such as yoga, walking, or swimming can help maintain joint mobility and reduce stiffness.

Warm compress: Applying heat pads or taking warm baths can relieve stiffness and improve blood circulation.

Balanced diet: Incorporate omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and Vitamin D to strengthen bones and joints.

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to keep joints lubricated.

Pain relief options: Over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications can help, but consult a doctor before use.

Physiotherapy: Regular sessions can improve mobility and manage chronic joint issues.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.