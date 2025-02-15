Woman reveals she lost 13 kg of body fat without any strict diet: Here's a breakdown of what she ate in a day

Losing weight can be tough, especially when you're unsure of what to eat and fall into the trap of fad diets, only to feel let down later. Fitness trainer Meagan Nunez managed to lose 13 kg without following any strict diet plans. She often shares her weight loss journey with her Insta family, offering practical tips along the way. Meagan Nunez, a fitness trainer, lost 13 kg without following any strict diets. (Instagram/@meagnunez)

In her latest post, Meagan shared the secrets behind her successful transformation. Let's dive into her approach and gather some valuable takeaways for our own fitness journey. (Also read: Woman who lost 38 kg with PCOS reveals 10 common mistakes people make in their weight loss journey )

In the video, Meagan shares, “Steal this meal plan that helped me lose 30 pounds (13.6 kg) of body fat without relying on strict, boring chicken and rice.”. See the video here.

Meagan's easy and balanced meal plan

Breakfast: Protein oats

"Perfect for people on the go! It's simple, high in protein, and keeps you full," says Meagan.

Lunch: Tuna salad sandwich with protein chips

"It's super easy to put together and packed with nutrients," she shares.

Snack: Protein shake

To curb unnecessary snacking, Meagan includes a protein shake between meals to stay full and energised.

Dinner: Low-calorie hamburger

"Nothing beats ending the night with a burger, but I swap the bun for shredded lettuce, which keeps me full longer and cuts down calories," she explains.

Dessert: Protein yogurt with blueberries and dark chocolate

"I love ending my day with something sweet, so I top protein yoghurt with blueberries and a bit of dark chocolate," Meagan adds.

How to plan meals for weight loss

Meagan further elaborated in her caption on the key principles she follows while putting together her meals:

Prioritise protein: Helps keep you full and reduces unnecessary snacking.

Helps keep you full and reduces unnecessary snacking. Increase volume: Adding low-calorie ingredients like fruits and vegetables makes meals more satisfying.

Adding low-calorie ingredients like fruits and vegetables makes meals more satisfying. Keep it simple: The easier a meal is to prepare, the more likely you are to stick to it.

The easier a meal is to prepare, the more likely you are to stick to it. Make it enjoyable: Meagan believes weight loss shouldn't feel like a punishment. Enjoying the process makes it easier to stay consistent.

She follows the 80/20 approach, ensuring 80% of her meals come from whole, nutritious foods while allowing 20% for fun treats to maintain balance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.