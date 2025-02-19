Woman shows drinking hot chocolate works like Botox for younger looking skin: But does it really? Doctor reveals truth

While there's no single food that can replicate the effects of Botox (Botulinum toxin, which is often referred to as the brand name Botox), incorporating certain nutrient-rich foods into your diet can help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and skin sagging. Also read | Woman says drinking okra water for 6 months ‘changed her life’, improved gut health: Doctor reveals if it actually works Zareefa said in a recent video on Instagram that you don't need Botox for wrinkle-free skin, all you need to do is drink 'hot chocolate' every night for six months. (Instagram/ Zareefa)

However, in a recent video, beauty influencer Zareefa said that cacao — a rich source of antioxidants, flavanols, and other nutrients and the raw material from which chocolate is made — can help reduce wrinkles and promote healthy, younger-looking skin.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, we asked Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant of dermatology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, if drinking cacao powder with milk could work like Botox and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as Zareefa suggests. But first, let's find out what Zareefa's ‘hot chocolate’ recipe that she swears by is.

What the beauty influencer actually said in video

In the clip, as she shows how she makes herself 'hot chocolate,' she says, “You don't need Botox; all you need is some chocolate.” Zareefa, who is the founder of Ammu Beauty Brand, then says, “Did you know that cacao powder can increase the circulation in your skin, and within two hours, it can boost it up to 70 percent? Now, if you take a teaspoon of cacao powder every day for three months, you can visibly increase your skin elasticity, thickness, and hydration.”

She adds, “But you won't actually see changes in wrinkles. But if you keep it up for six months, you will see a difference in the amount of wrinkles and the depth of each wrinkle. You will see a transformation in the wrinkles you already have -- depth of each wrinkle will drastically decrease. And you can do all this by making a simple hot chocolate that is going to beautify you. Now, no go ahead and warm up your favourite type of milk and add one teaspoon of cacao powder. To make this hot chocolate even more beautifying, add some organic cinnamon. There you have it – by just making your night a little more chocolatey, you are actually decreasing your wrinkles.”

Zareefa wrote in her caption, "No botox but yes to chocolate..." She also replied to a comment on her post, “Love a good 100 percent grass-fed whole milk...”

Is having hot chocolate daily just as good as Botox?

According to Dr DM Mahajan, while the idea of ‘no Botox, just chocolate’ sounds delightful, maintaining youthful, healthy skin goes beyond any single food. Dermatology offers scientifically backed solutions that directly target signs of ageing, skin texture, and overall skin health in ways that diet alone cannot, he adds.

“Dark chocolate, particularly varieties rich in cocoa, contains antioxidants that support skin health by reducing oxidative stress. However, factors like collagen breakdown, loss of elasticity, and fine lines require more than dietary changes. Treatments such as Botox, when used appropriately, help relax dynamic wrinkles and prevent deep lines from setting in — something even the best skincare or nutrition cannot fully achieve,” Dr DM Mahajan says.

What should you do?

So, while enjoying a bit of chocolate is a great addition to a healthy lifestyle, true skin longevity comes from expert care, guided treatments, and a proactive skincare approach, Dr DM Mahajan says.

“A holistic skincare approach combines dermatological treatments with a well-rounded routine, including sun protection, hydration, and a skincare regimen suited to individual needs. Dermatologists personalise solutions, whether it’s preventive care, minimally invasive treatments, or advanced procedures that restore skin’s natural radiance,” he explains.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.