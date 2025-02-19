Woman who dropped 14 kilos in 4 months shares 6 tips to beat body dysmorphia and lose weight

Body dysmorphia is a mental condition where a person worries about their appearance, and critcises their bodies, often leading to harmful thoughts. In case of being overweight or too skinny, body dysmorphia can creep in, disturbing the minds. Kimberly Anand is an Instagram user who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 14 kilos in just 4 months. Kimberly keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss diet and workouts on her Instagram profile. Also read | Nutritionist who lost 18 kg with PCOS shares 5 powerful lifestyle shifts that helped her shed kilos Kimberly addressed body dysmorphia and weight loss together and shared glimpses of her diet.(Instagram/@kimberly.anand)

A few weeks back, Kimberly addressed body dysmorphia and weight loss together and shared glimpses of her diet. Kimberly added that eating food was her coping mechanism and she failed to notice the way it was harming her body till her clothes stopping fitting. That's when she noticed her unhealthy eating habits, and started having body dysmorphia. Here are a few tips suggested by Kimberly for healthy weight loss:

Have a balanced diet:

Kimberly shared snippets of her breakfast, lunch and dinner consisting of veggies, paneer, fish, chicken, rice and fruits. “For dinner I would just eat fruits and nuts, this can be counted as intermittent fasting,” she added.

Cut down sugar intake:

“It was hard at first because am a big sweet tooth, but gradually this makes a lot of difference and you’ll watch yourself shrink,” shared Kimberly. Also read | Woman who dropped 32 kg in 7 months shares 10 things she did for weight loss: ‘Don't give up soda’

Stay hydrated:

Drinkng at least 3-4 liters of water every day is essential for weight loss as it helps in boosting metabolism of the body and keeping the body satiated.

Working out every day:

It is essential to combine diet with workouts to ensure faster fat loss and muscle building.

Weight lifting:

Kimberly shared that she did weight lifting for 3 days every week to ensure that muscle loss doesn’t happen. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 9 tips to lose up to 20 kilos in just 12 weeks

Have a cheat meal:

When we undergo a weight loss journey, we often put ourselves through a strict diet, avoiding our favourite foods. However, a cheat meal once in a while will help us to stay consistent and determined. It will also give us something to look forward to.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.