Woman who dropped 31 kgs shares 8 'weird things' she did daily to not overeat: ‘Brush your teeth after dinner’

Tarn Kaur, a fitness coach, underwent a remarkable weight transformation, shedding 31 kgs. She regularly shares glimpses of her weight loss journey on Instagram, offering a wealth of diet tips, workout hacks, and motivation to inspire her followers. Tips to cut down overeating.(Shutterstock)

On May 8, Tarn shared a post and addressed the need for incorporating healthy habits to cut down overeating. “I always thought I had no willpower but really it was my habits and mindset that I needed to focus on and change. Here’s some things I did that helped me avoid overeating and listen to my body more,” she wrote.

Tarn shared 8 habits that she did daily to stop overeating and drop 31 kgs:

1. Choose a smaller plate:

The trick is to swap a a big dinner plate for a smaller dinner plate. The mind is trained to finish the food on the plate, and you end up eating as much you need.

2. Know that you can always have more if you want:

Change the restrictive mindset. When we think that we cannot have what we want, the mind feels compelled to eat more. Instead, we should think that we can always come back and have more if we need to.

3. Stop eating after 7pm:

Set a deadline for the day on when you can have your last meal. If you close the kitchen by 7 PM, you can cut down mindless eating at late night.

4. Brush teeth after dinner:

Brush your teeth immediately after dinner. Noone likes having food after brushing their teeth.

5. Start with water:

Sometimes you’re thirsty, and not hungry. So, start a meal with water. This helps in cutting down overeating.

6. Pause and ask why:

Instead of giving in to your cravings, ask yourself why you are craving a certain food. Emotional hunger feels urgent, physical hunger builds gradually.

7. Stop guilt:

Everyone overeats once in a while. More on from the guilt. It's natural to over snack sometimes.

8. Bulk up meals with volume foods:

Add in high volume, low calorie, nutrient dense food to your meals to make your plate look and feel bigger.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.