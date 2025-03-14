Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 10 hacks that can help in faster weight loss with calorie deficit

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio) who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey, with diet and workout tips on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. On February 27, Mahtab shared ten weight loss hacks that can facilitate fat loss with calorie deficit faster. Also read | 6 common weight loss myths busted: Expert explains the reasoning behind popular claims Mahtab Ekay shared ten weight loss hacks that can facilitate fat loss with calorie deficit faster. (Shutterstock)

Be in calorie deficit:

You have to be in a calorie deficit to lose fat. This means eating fewer calories than your body burns. It’s that simple.

Have more fruits:

Fruit is not making you fat. It has sugar, yes, but it also has fiber and nutrients. The extra 20 pounds you want to lose isn’t from eating too many apples.

Add cardio to the routine:

Fasted cardio isn’t magic. It’s no better or worse than unfasted cardio for fat loss. What matters is being in an overall calorie deficit. Do what works best for your schedule and energy levels. Also read | Weight loss coach shares anti-inflammatory diet for an entire week

Never skip breakfast:

Not eating breakfast is not going to ruin your progress. Starting your day with 30+ grams of protein can help you feel fuller and reduce cravings throughout the day. But if you’re someone who feels sick eating breakfast, know that it’s not a dealbreaker. Your overall calories and protein matter most.

Add more green vegetables to the diet:

Green powders won’t help you lose fat or fix gut and bloating issues. They’re not a replacement for vegetables. Get your greens from real food—your body will thank you.

Don’t quit carbs, have them in moderation:

You don’t need to quit rice, bread, or any other carbs to lose fat. As long as you’re in a calorie deficit, you can enjoy them guilt-free and still see results.

Have calories and proteins:

You don’t need to track carbs or fats to lose weight. Calories and protein are enough to get results.

Be mindful about intermittent fasting:

Intermittent fasting isn’t magical for fat loss. It just limits your eating window. If you eat more calories than your body burns within that window, you’ll still gain weight.

Both high intensity and low intensity cardio works for weight loss:

High-intensity cardio (HIIT) isn’t better than low-intensity cardio for fat loss. Both can work. Also read | Want to lose weight? Woman shares fat loss diet plan that helped her drastic transformation from 154 kg to 65 kg

Choose what works for you:

There’s no one right way to lose fat. The best approach is the one that works for you and your body. Learn the basics of nutrition, calories, macros, and strength training, then choose a method that fits your lifestyle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.