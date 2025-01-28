Woman who dropped from 82 kg to 58 kg without dieting reveals weight loss secrets; shares 5 tips to simplify your diet

Weight loss is one of the many New Year resolutions that people start with. But as the days pass, the dedication falters and begins to wane. It happens to the best of us, where the very dedication that propelled us toward the goal becomes the impediment when it starts to dip. Jasmine has shared how she went from 82 kgs to 58 kgs without following a strict diet. (Instagram/ Jasmine)

Weight loss especially feels like a challenge as it demands a balance between workouts and diet. We have brought to you another weight loss coach's valuable insights that might help to sail through challenging moments and stay on track. This time it's all about simplifying the weight loss journey's diet plans. If you feel like you are slowing down, consider these easy hacks for your diet plan.

Jasmine, a holistic health and fitness coach as per her IG bio, shared how she went from 82 kgs to 58 kgs without dieting.

Not going fancy

Jasmine added in the caption, “These days whatever we see on social media we try to copy it and very first example is what I eat in a day I know well this is something not gonna work for me because my taste , preferences , lifestyle is totally different."

Social media is the playground for every new fad coming to the forefront, from the trending anti-inflammatory diets to OMAD diets. Very frequently, people take to social media to share their diet plans and how they lost weight. But as Jasmine put it, emulating them into your lifestyle won't show any effect. Diet is not a standalone factor; it is firmly rooted in the lifestyle. And since everyone has different lifestyles, it wouldn't be a wise idea to blindly follow every new social media health or diet hack we see.

As Jasmine put it, it's important to not go fancy and overcomplicate the weight loss journey.

Setting realistic goals

Jasmine wrote, “I didn’t aim to lose 10 kgs a month where most of the people out there have unrealistic goals it’s gonna disappoint and nothing else so better set realistic goals.”

Weight loss is a step-by-step process. The aim should be realistic, not sky-high. This makes the goals more attainable. Unrealistic goals, like shedding a whopping amount of weight within a stipulated time, may demotivate you when you can't achieve them.

Stick to basics

Jasmine wrote, “I usually eat what’s cooked at home and make those meals balanced to eliminate the fatigue of making separate meals which saves lots of time.”

The meals are getting more and more scattered and complicated with the rise of specialised ingredients. The preparation itself feels like a task. Jasmine reminded that home-cooked, balanced foods are what one truly needs, saving time and energy. The food preparation becomes more manageable also.

No liquid calories

When following a calorie-deficit diet or simply watching calorie intake, the focus often tends to be on food, while high-calorie drinks are frequently overlooked.

Jasmine pointed that drinks like cold drinks, frappes , thick shakes may seem like liquid, but they carry high calories. Generally, solids are deemed to be on the higher calorie side, but liquids too account for that. These drinks may sabotage all the efforts.

Don't remove any food group

Jasmine added, “I didn’t eliminate any food group. You will see people eliminating carbs and fats thinking it will make you gain weight, but the fact is it’s about eating little less then your body require but it doesn’t mean you will eat anything. It’s supposed to be Balance and nutritious meal plan.”

Some food groups are villainized, and people suggest eliminating them. But everything has dietary value, even carbs and fats. A diet won't be well rounded nutritionally with this selective approach, and it may harm your nutritional requirements. So much restriction may not make the diet sustainable. This is why portion control, along with balanced eating is of utmost importance, including everything but in moderation.

