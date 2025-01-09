Woman who lost 10 kgs in 2 months, shares what she changed in her diet: 'Eating the right way is the trick'

Anjali Sachan went through a drastic weight transformation and lost 10 kilos in just 2 months. Anjali keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. Her social media profile is replete with tips and tricks related to weight loss, from diet to workouts. Also read | Woman who dropped 50 kg in 13 months but gained it back reveals 11 things you should know about weight loss “Eating is not the problem, how and what you are eating is," wrote Anjali Sachan.(Instagram/@_anjali_sachan_)

A few weeks back, Anjali shared an anecdote related to her weight loss, and wrote that, “People think I lost 10 kgs in 2 months without eating.” She cleared the speculations and added, “Eating is not the problem, how and what you are eating is. Weight loss journey has become a very toxic cycle where we follow dieting then again go back to our old lifestyle without any alterations and the weight we lose bounces back.”

Here’s how Anjali changed her diet for faster weight transformation:

Morning routine:

“Earlier I used to eat sandwiches and parathas for breakfast then i switched it up to all fats for breakfast. Results: My cravings got under control and I stopped over eating,” she wrote. Also read | Nutritionist who lost 30 kilos, shares her secret to high volume, low calorie diet

Mid-day meal:

“Before there was no proportion in which I used to take my meal. Now I prioritise protein. I first fill my plate with proteins and fibers and then keep my carb intake to 30% of the meal. I prioritised nutrition over calories. Results: I am more energetic throughout the day and proteins help me stay full for longer,” read an excerpt of her caption.

Night routine:

“Earlier I used to start feeling very hungry around 7-8 PM no matter if I have had meal an hour before. Then I switched to cinnamon tea. It helped in keeping my insulin in check and hence I didn’t get any useless over eating of bad carbs. Instead, I had my night meal in proper proportions. Results: No excessive carb eating at night. Just the right proportions which didn’t give me bloating and guilt the next day," Anjali wrote. Also read| Rohit Roy reveals being on 'water diet' once to lose weight for a movie: ‘I lost 16 kg in less than 25-26 days’

This dietary pattern helped her lose weight faster, and stay satiated throughout the day, helping her manage cravings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.