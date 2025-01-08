Nutritionist who lost 30 kilos, shares her secret to high volume, low calorie diet

Nutritionist Nikita Bardia keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey and information related to weight loss on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Her social media profile is replete with tips and tricks that can help in steady weight loss. From diet to workout, she shares it all. Nikita shared the trick to satiate the body, while following a calorie deficit diet. (Instagram/@healthquoofficial, Pexels)

Nikita says she lost 30 kgs postpartum weight. With the right kind of diet and workout regimen, she went through drastic weight transformation herself. "The trick is to choose foods that are low in calories but high in volume. Just because you are in calorie deficit, it doesn't mean you need to stay hungry," Nikita wrote as she shared the trick to satiate the body, while following a calorie deficit diet.

When we consume high volume, low calorie diet, it helps in keeping us full, and managing cravings. Nikita shared her secret to high-volume, low-calorie diet:

Fiber for crushing cravings:

Load up on Fiber, it not only fills you up but also helps to crush your cravings.

Protein:

Protein is the king. Helps in your toning and muscle development

Low calorie diet:

High volume and low-calorie foods take up a ton of space in your stomach without packing on calories and making you gain.

Nikita further shared a list of food items that can satiate the body, but are extremely low on calories:

Low calorie foods to add to diet

Cucumber

Bottle gourd

Apple

Leafy greens like spinach, methi

Millet khitchri with veggies

Watermelon

Sweet potato

Coconut water

Low fat Greek yogurt, buttermilk

Papaya

Lemon water with chia seeds

Air popped popcorn

Sprouts salad

Cantaloupe

Black beans

Bell peppers

Berries

Pears

Low fat cottage cheese

What is calorie deficit?

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health explained how calorie deficit works. "A calorie deficit occurs when the number of calories you consume is less than the amount your body requires to maintain its current weight. Calories are the energy your body needs to perform essential functions like breathing, digestion, and physical activity. When you provide fewer calories than your body expends, it turns to stored fat for energy, resulting in weight loss," she said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.