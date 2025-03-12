Menu Explore
Woman who lost 137 pounds shares why she eats only at kitchen table

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 12, 2025 03:16 PM IST

Weight loss secrets: Here's why this influencer who lost 137 pounds only eats at the kitchen table.

Losing weight is not just about counting calories—it is about changing habits and Instagram influencer Natalia Aranda roots for the same after she lost an incredible 137 pounds. She credited her weight loss success to a few key lifestyle shifts, including one simple but powerful rule: she only eats at the kitchen table.

Eat your meals on the dining table, away from phones and TV.
Why she never eats anywhere else

Before her transformation, the fitness enthusiast found herself snacking mindlessly in front of the TV, scrolling on her phone or eating out of boredom. “Before I knew it, I had overeaten,” Natalia shared.

Her solution? A strict rule - no eating anywhere but the kitchen table.

  • Eliminates mindless snacking
  • Encourages mindful eating
  • Prevents overeating
  • Creates a structured mealtime routine

“When you sit at the table, you're fully present with your food. You're not distracted, and you actually enjoy what you're eating,” Natalia explained.

Other game-changing habits that helped her lose weight

1. Cutting Back on Alcohol

Natalia admitted that she used to enjoy wine regularly but once she limited it to special occasions, she saw a huge difference in her progress. She said, “Alcohol really hinders weight loss. Of course, balance is key, but that nightly glass of wine? It adds up.”

Researchers found that a chemical produced when body processes alcohol can damage DNA within blood stem cells. When healthy stem cells become faulty, they can give rise to cancer.
2. Keeping Fitness Goals Private

Surprisingly, Natalia found that talking about her weight loss goals with acquaintances and family often worked against her. “When you tell people you're trying to lose weight, they start saying, ‘Oh, it's okay to indulge!’ and pressure you into eating things you don’t even want,” she revealed.

Her advice? Move in silence. Instead of announcing her goals, she simply orders what she wants without explanation. “If I just say, ‘I felt like having a salad today,’ no one questions it.”

The secret to lasting weight loss? Small, sustainable changes

Natalia’s weight loss journey proves that big transformations come from small, consistent habits. By changing where she eats, cutting back on alcohol and keeping her goals to herself, she was able to stay focused and lose 137 pounds.

Her biggest takeaway - “Find habits that work for you and stick to them. Small changes make a huge impact over time.” Would you try Natalia’s mindful eating rule?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

