Woman who lost 75 pounds shares 5 ChatGPT prompts that helped with weight loss

How to embark on a weight loss journey puts the best of us in a pickle. Once you get an idea, the inertia keeps it sailing. The real question lies in how to begin. If you are someone who's still taking baby steps towards the fitness journey, trying to identify the beginning point of your weight loss roadmap, you can harness the artificial intelligence's (AI) ability to personalise responses as per the user's requirements. AI chat prompts can help personalise your weight loss steps- be it dietary choices or workout plan. (Shutterstock)

Content creator Cassie, who said she has lost over 75 pound, frequently shares highlights and lessons from her weight loss journey. In one of her earlier June Instagram posts, she shared some AI prompts and how she utilised them.

Here are five ChatGPT prompts that Cassie shared, covering the primary pillars of weight loss, such as diet, meal planning, structuring workouts, and maintaining the right mindset

1. Ask it to calculate your deficit.

“Help me find a healthy calorie deficit. I weigh (weight in pounds), I’m (age), I’m a (M/F), I’m (height), and I usually workout x times a week. What’s a healthy calorie deficit for me?”

2. Build a meal plan!

“I can have 1700-1800 calories a day. Build me a meal plan with 3 meals and a snack. I love fruit, meats, and bread. I don’t like fish or vegetables. Id like my meals to be easy, quick, and high in protein”

3. Plan your schedule for the week to include workouts.

“I’d like to start walking 30 minutes a day. I have to work from 8-4, and my commute is 30 minutes each way. It makes me about 30 minutes to get ready in the morning. Build a schedule for me this week so I know when to workout”

4. Keep you motivated.

“I’m on a weight loss journey but struggling to keep motivated. Give me your best motivational quotes, tips, and ideas. I have about 30 more pounds to lose.”

5. Build your workout routine.

“I want to improve my upper body strength so I can finally do a pull up and improve my cardio health. I’m willing to workout 6 days a week for 30-45 minutes a day. Build me the best workout schedule so I can achieve my goals."

Although it is important to understand that AI does not replace professionals like a nutritionist or a gym fitness trainer. AI cannot bridge the knowledge or practical, real-world depth that a professional provides. AI may give you a starting point, even somewhat of a vague framework or progress chart, but only a professional can create an efficient plan that comes from live, in-person interaction and live tracking of the results.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.