Woman who shed 25 kilos shares 13 fat loss cheat codes that helped her: ‘You don’t need to work out every day’

An online fitness coach, Mahtab Ekay, often documents her weight loss journey and shares tips on losing weight to motivate her followers. The health influencer herself lost about 55+ pounds, approximately 25 kgs, during her transformation journey. In a post shared on July 3, Mahtab talked about the fat loss cheat codes that helped her. Carbs are not the enemy. Balanced meals and calorie intake matter more than cutting rice or bread. (Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev on Pexels)

Sharing the cheat codes, Mahtab wrote, “Fat loss cheat codes I know at 28 that I wish I knew at 18, as someone who has lost 55+ pounds and now helps others do the same. I wish I knew these sooner.” Let's find out what these fat loss cheat codes are:

1. Consistency

Often during fat loss, we stop seeing results after a certain point in time. According to the fitness coach, if you’re not seeing results, it’s probably a consistency issue, not your metabolism.

2. You don't need to work out daily

Mahtab stressed that you don’t need to work out every day to lose fat. Rather, 3–4 solid sessions with a plan are better than random daily workouts.

3. Protein intake

The fitness coach advised hitting 20–30g of protein goals in every meal. “It helps with fat loss, muscle, and cravings,” she added.

4. Sleep

“Sleep is not a luxury. It’s part of your fat loss plan,” she wrote.

5. You can’t “burn off” a weekend binge

The idea that you can ‘burn off’ a weekend binge is not sustainable, according to the fat loss coach. She stressed that one meal doesn’t ruin your progress; what you do next matters more.

6. Carbs are not the enemy

For many, carbs become the enemy during fat loss. However, Mahtab pointed out that they are not the enemy. “Balanced meals and calorie intake matter more than cutting rice or bread,” she explained.

7. Hydration

Water matters more than you think. “Aim for half your body weight (lbs) in ounces daily,” she advised.

8. Track your calories and protein

You don’t need to track carbs and fats perfectly, the weight loss coach stressed. “Calories + protein = 90 percent of the results,” she wrote.

9. Can skip intermittent fasting

“Intermittent fasting isn’t magic. If it works for you, great. If not, skip it,” she suggested.

10. Walking

Walking is an underrated fat loss tool. The coach suggested a 20–30 minute daily walk to help with digestion, cravings, and fat loss.

11. Fibre is your friend

“Fibre is your friend. Aim for 25–35g daily from real food,” she wrote.

12. Meal plans are overrated

According to the fat loss coach, you don’t need a perfect meal plan to lose weight. “Just 2–3 go-to meals you enjoy and can rotate,” she suggested.

13. Find your pace

Lastly, she advised that the best fat loss plan is the one you can stick to. Not the most intense one.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.