Women's Day gift ideas: Surprise her with skincare, hair care, massagers and other meaningful presents

ByTanya Shree
Mar 05, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Explore the perfect Women's Day gift ideas like massagers, skincare, hair care and other products and contribute to their well-being.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 SPF 50+ Invisible Fluid Water + Sweat Resistant, 50ml View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

LOREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS Liss Unlimited Shampoo 300Ml And Hair Mask 250Gm Combo For Rebellious Frizzy Hair, Serie Expert (Pack Of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Bryan & Candy Delicate Rose Tub Kit Gift Set For Women, Luxurious Spa Experience at home View Details checkDetails

₹799

GET THIS

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details checkDetails

₹1,187

GET THIS

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Find Your Balance 2025 Planner Undated, Guided Journal; Gratitude Journal with Habit Tracker & Mood Tracker for Wellness + Free Stickers; 4 Months - 300 Pages by The Journal Lab (Stone White) View Details checkDetails

₹783

GET THIS

BRONTIX Period Cramp Relief Massager With Heating Pad For Back Pain|Crampfree- Period Cramp Relief Heater&Massager|Works As Periods Pain Relief Products|Periods Cramps Relief Machine View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS

Omay Foods WONDERFUL DELIGHTS GIFT BOX | Gourmet Gift Hamper with Snacks & Chocolates | Womens Day Gift Hamper | Healthy Snack Box | Corporate Gift Hamper for Employees & Clients | Personal Gift Box | Wedding Gift Hamper | Healthy Roasted Snacks Hamper | Dry Fruits & Nuts Gift Pack | Healthy Gourmet Hamper I Mom-to-be Gift Hamper View Details checkDetails

₹527

GET THIS

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser For Normal To Oily Skin (236ml) - Dermatologist-Developed Facewash | Non-Comedogenic And Fragrance-Free Cleansers For Acne-Prone Skin View Details checkDetails

₹1,150

GET THIS

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 SPF 50+ Invisible Fluid Water + Sweat Resistant, 50ml View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen For Combination Skin Type, Very High Protection Lightweight Gel, Water-resistant, Vitamin E, 50 ml View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum | Formulated & Tested For Sensitive Skin with Ethyl Ascorbic Acid & PHA | All Skin Types| Brightening & Hydrating Formula for Unisex, 10ml View Details checkDetails

₹284

GET THIS

Minimalist Anti-Acne Kit, Skincare Routine Kit for Unisex, Salicylic Acid Face Wash, Vitamin B5 Moisturizer, and Salicylic Acid Serum Combo View Details checkDetails

₹1,077

GET THIS

Foxtale Morning Skincare Kit for Women, Men | Cleanser Face Wash-100 ml, Vitamin C Face Serum- 30 ml, Ceramide Moisturizer-50 ml, Dewy Sunscreen SPF 70- 50 ml | Skincare Gift Set for Glowing Skin View Details checkDetails

₹1,413

GET THIS

LOREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS Liss Unlimited Shampoo 300Ml And Hair Mask 250Gm Combo For Rebellious Frizzy Hair, Serie Expert (Pack Of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Fall Control Kit | Gives up to 94% Stronger Hair | Up to 93% Less Hair Fall | Made Safe Certified | For Men & Women | 650 ml View Details checkDetails

₹815

GET THIS

WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate - 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, 2% Baicapil, Caffeine, Biotin & Rice Water - Advanced Hair Growth Serum for Hair Fall Control & Hair Growth 30ml View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details checkDetails

₹1,187

GET THIS

mCaffeine Moment Gift Set For Men and Women With Natural Skin Care Products | Wedding Gifts For Couples | Best Gift To Pamper Your Loved Ones | Perfect Valentine Present For Him/Her | Birthday Anniversary Gift | Premium & Luxurious Gift Box View Details checkDetails

₹1,156

GET THIS

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Fastrack Limitless Fs2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.96 Super Amoled Arched Display with Functional Crown & Resolution of 410X502, Singlesync Bt Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces (Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Salmon Peach) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Find Your Balance 2025 Planner Undated, Guided Journal; Gratitude Journal with Habit Tracker & Mood Tracker for Wellness + Free Stickers; 4 Months - 300 Pages by The Journal Lab (Stone White) View Details checkDetails

₹783

GET THIS

LAURET BLANC Daily Planner and Organizer, Affirmation and Gratitude Journal- A5, 80 GSM, 160 Pages. Plan for 80 Days. View Details checkDetails

₹229

GET THIS

Stay Magical - Undated Daily Planner and Gratitude Journal | Schedule Your Day, Achieve Goals, Manage To-do List | Habit Tracker | 12 Months, 232 Pages + Free Sticker Year - 2025 (Mystic Meadow) View Details checkDetails

₹549

GET THIS

Papboo The Five Minute Gratitude Journal for 6 months, Affirmation Journal, Planner, Happiness,Productivity, Self Care, A5 size,100 GSM PAPER Hardcover Spiral, Free Sticker,Pocket (Rose quartz) View Details checkDetails

₹499

GET THIS

Stay Magical - Undated Daily Planner and Gratitude Journal | Schedule Your Day, Achieve Goals, Manage To-do List | Habit Tracker | 12 Months, 232 Pages + Free Sticker Year - 2025 (Mystic Meadow) View Details checkDetails

₹549

GET THIS

Printelligent Spiral Notebook, Kraft Cover Set of 3, 160 Pages, 80 Sheets, Blank Spiral Notebook, Drawing Notebook, Spiral Sketchbook (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹359

GET THIS

5 Minute Gratitude Journal - Self Help Personality Development Book, a Quick Moments of Thankfulness, and Your Daily Dose of Gratitude (Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹470

GET THIS

Omay Foods 8 Pcs_Awesome Grow Kit Gift Box|Gift Hamper|Healthy Gift Pack With Snacks & Dry Fruits|Gift Box For Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Republic Day & New Year|Gourmet Gift Pack View Details checkDetails

₹741

GET THIS

Snackible Bestselling Snacks Box | Box of 10 Healthy Snacks | Healthy Gift Box | Best Gifting Option |Corporate Gifts | Gourmet Snacks View Details checkDetails

₹589

GET THIS

Open Secret Cookies | 12 Boxes, 2 Cookies Each | Healthy Snacks, Cookies Gift Hamper, Cookies Biscuits, Cookies Gift Packs, Healthy High Protein, No Maida, Gifts (12 X 2 = 24) View Details checkDetails

₹339

GET THIS

Eat Better Co - Ultimate Snack Box -12 Healthy Snacks - Roasted Namkeens, Dry-Fruit Laddoos - No Added Sugar - Chocolate Coated Nuts & more - As Seen on Shark Tank India View Details checkDetails

₹830

GET THIS

Omay Foods 9 pcs_Blissful Delights Gift Box I Womens Day Gift Hamper I Gifts for Employees, Clients I Healthy Gift Box I Corporate Gift Hamper I Premium Gift Box I Healthy snacks, Dry fruits, nuts I Roasted Snacks I Gourmet Gift Hamper View Details checkDetails

₹1,145

GET THIS

The Healthy Binge Gift Box Hamper | Healthy Snacks for Friends, Family,Corporate Employee Gifts | Assorted baked chips & snacks| Decorative Lantern | Pack of 6(Jars) View Details checkDetails

₹550

GET THIS

Evereve Electric Heating Pad and Menstrual Massager with Belt, 3 modes, 3 heating levels (45°,55° & 65°), long lasting battery life of upto 5 hours, USB powered, Portable, For Menstrual Pain Relief View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

BRONTIX Period Cramp Relief Massager With Heating Pad For Back Pain|Crampfree- Period Cramp Relief Heater&Massager|Works As Periods Pain Relief Products|Periods Cramps Relief Machine View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS

Glyduny - Thermal Pads for Cramps, Period Cramp Massager, Wireless Portable Heating Pad with 6 Heat Levels & 6 Massage Modes, Heating Pad View Details checkDetails

₹1,098

GET THIS

Be Me Cramp Comfort PRO: Portable & Easy to use with Rechargeable Bigger Battery | 3 Heat Modes & 3 Massage Modes for Period Pain Relief | Bigger Front LED Display with Battery & Temperature Indication | Faster Pain Relief with Wider Coverage Area | 2024 Design | 60+ inch Belt View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

VazzLox Period Cramp Relief Massager & Heating Pad for Period Cramps Portable Cordless Periods Cramps Relief Machine 3-Temp. & 4-Massage Mode Fast Heating Menstrual Period Pain Relief Device for Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,297

GET THIS

NexLev Cramp massager| heating Pad for Period Cramp & Back Pain Relief | 3 massage modes| Upto 60° Heating |150 min Run Time| 3 second rapid heating| Type C Charging| Portable | Purple CM-02 View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS
Women in your life deserve to be celebrated every day! This Women's Day 2025, show your love and appreciation with meaningful gifts that prioritise her self-care, wellness and happiness. Whether she enjoys a luxurious skincare routine, loves pampering her hair or stays active with a fitness tracker, there is a perfect gift to make her feel special. From nourishing beauty essentials to health-focused gadgets, give her something that truly embraces her confidence and well-being. It is a reminder that she deserves to feel beautiful, strong and empowered every single day. Explore the best Women's Day gift ideas and celebrate her with something thoughtful, useful and truly meaningful!

Discover the best Women's Day gift ideas and pamper your special one.(Adobe Stock)
Discover the best Women's Day gift ideas and pamper your special one.(Adobe Stock)

Top picks for you:

Women's Day gift ideas: Pamper her with the best skincare products

Surprise her with the gift of radiant, healthy skin with premium skincare essentials. A set featuring cleansers, serums, moisturisers, and sunscreens can make her self-care routine truly special. Look for hydrating and anti-aging formulas that contain vitamins and antioxidants to enhance her skin's health. This Women’s Day, pamper her with the best skincare products and let her glow with confidence!

Top picks for you:

Gifts for Women's Day: Get the best hair care products

A woman’s hair is her crown, and nourishing hair care products can keep it healthy, shiny, and strong. Whether it is a deep-conditioning mask, nourishing oil, or volumising shampoo, the right products can transform her hair game. Gifting a luxurious hair care set shows you care about her well-being. Celebrate Women’s Day by helping her achieve luscious, healthy locks with the best hair care essentials!

Check out our top picks:

Women's Day gifts: Surprise your love with the best body care essentials

Taking care of your ladylove's body care routine can help you show your love and care. From nourishing body wash, and deodorants to foot care essentials, the right products can help her enjoy a relaxing bathing experience. Explore the best Women's Day gift ideas and make the women of your life feel special.

ALSO READ: Forest Essentials vs Bath & Body Works: Which body wash for women gives smooth skin?

Top picks for you:

Women's Day gift for employees: Best Fitness Trackers

Encourage her wellness journey with a smart fitness tracker that monitors steps, heart rate, sleep, and workouts. A perfect companion for active women, these gadgets can keep her motivated and health-focused. With sleek designs and advanced tracking features, they make stylish and practical Women's Day gift ideas. It gives you the perfect time to support your fitness goals and lead to a healthier lifestyle!

Top picks for you:

Women's Day gift ideas: Give her the best gratitude journals for women

A gratitude journal is a thoughtful gift that promotes self-reflection, mindfulness, and positivity. Writing down daily thoughts and appreciation helps reduce stress and boost happiness. Choose a beautifully designed journal with inspiring prompts to encourage her personal growth. This Women’s Day, help her embrace gratitude, self-love, and empowerment with a journal that turns everyday moments into cherished reflections.

ALSO READ: Moisturizer for dry skin: Top 8 CeraVe alternatives for soft and glowing skin

Check out our top picks:

Gift ideas for Women's Day: Gift a healthy snack box

A delicious and nutritious snack box is the perfect way to treat her taste buds while keeping wellness in mind. Packed with protein bars, dried fruits, nuts, and organic treats, these boxes make guilt-free snacking easy. Whether she is on the go or taking a break, this thoughtful gift may keep her energised and happy.

ALSO READ: Best biotin shampoo of 2025: Top 8 choices to boost hair volume and shine

Check out our top picks:

Women's Day gift ideas: Pamper her with the best massagers for period pain relief

Help her find comfort and relief with a massager designed to ease period cramps. From heat therapy to deep tissue massage, these devices can provide soothing relaxation during tough days. A great alternative to painkillers, they may offer natural relief and make self-care easier. This Women’s Day, gift her pain-free, cozy moments with a massager that supports her well-being when she needs it the most!

Check out our top picks:

Frequently asked questions

  • What skincare products make the best Women’s Day gift ideas?

    A great skincare gift includes cleansers, serums, moisturisers, and sunscreens with nourishing ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants for glowing, healthy skin.

  • Why is a fitness tracker a great gift for women?

    A fitness tracker may help to monitor steps, heart rate, sleep, and workouts. This can keep her motivated and active while supporting overall health, which makes it a thoughtful and practical Women’s Day gift.

  • How does a gratitude journal benefit women?

    A gratitude journal encourages mindfulness, self-reflection, and positivity. It may help to reduce stress and promote mental well-being by helping her focus on life’s blessings and personal growth.

  • What makes a healthy snack box a good gift?

    A healthy snack box offers nutritious, guilt-free treats like nuts, protein bars, and dried fruits, making it a perfect, energizing gift for busy women on the go.

  • How does a period pain relief massager help?

    A period pain relief massager uses heat therapy and deep massage to soothe cramps naturally, providing comfort and relaxation without medication.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

