Women's Day gifts: Make her feel special with body care, aromatherapy diffusers and other wellness presents
Mar 07, 2025 06:49 PM IST
With Women's Day just around the corner, let's celebrate her love with these meaningful Women's Day gifts that can enhance her well-being.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
Kama Ayurveda 10 Piece Gift Box (New and Revamped worth ₹1770) View Details
₹1,950
Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details
Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details
The Tea Heaven | Tea Gift - 6 Assorted Teas Gift Box, Set Of 6 Unique Teas | Kashmiri Kahwa | Saffron Masala Chai | Lemongrass Green Tea | Mint Green Tea | Turmeric Herbal, Loose Leaves, 516 Gm View Details
₹1,169
White Noise Machine, elesories Sound Machine Portable Sleep Therapy for Adults Baby Kids Sleeping, 24 Soothing Sounds Including White Noise/Fan Sounds/Nature Sounds/Lullaby for Nursery Office Home View Details
₹2,149
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch-Brown,Plastic View Details
₹1,999
VLCC Pedicure - Manicure Hand & Foot Kit - 150g + 60ml | Remove Dirt, Impurities & Dead Skin Cells | Softens and Nourishes Hand and Feet | Combo of Oil, Cleanser, Scrub, Cream, Anti tan pack. View Details
₹475
Minimalist Anti-Acne Kit, Skincare Routine Kit for Unisex, Salicylic Acid Face Wash, Vitamin B5 Moisturizer, and Salicylic Acid Serum Combo View Details
Pilgrim Korean Beauty Flawless Skin Face Care Kit With Vitamin C Night Serum & Jute Kit Bag | Daily Face Wash 100 Ml, Refreshing Face Mist & Toner 100 Ml, Brightening Day Cream Spf50 100 Gm View Details
The Face Shop Rice&Ceramide Moisturizing Skincare And Cream Set, 75 Ml (Pack Of 3), Pink View Details
₹749
DOT & KEY Skin Hydration Ctm Kit Liquid Cleanser 100Ml, Toner 150Ml, Moisturizer 60Ml View Details
₹797
COSRX All About Snail Korean Skincare | TSA Approved Travel Size, Gift Set with Facuak Cleanser, Essence, Cream & Eye-cream, Repairing, Recovering, Rejuvenating Kit with Snail Mucin, Korean Skincare View Details
₹1,539
Bryan & Candy Cocoa Shea Bath Tub Collection Womens Day Gift Set For Women And Men, Complete Home Spa Experience.|Ph5.5 Skin Friendly View Details
mcaffeine Moment Gift Set For Men And Women With Natural Skin Care Products|Wedding Gifts For Couples|Best Gift To Pamper Your Loved Ones|Perfect Valentine Present For Him/Her|Birthday Anniversary View Details
Carlton London Luxury Blush Bath and Body Care Gift Set Hamper for Women | Body Wash, Body Lotion, EDP Perfume, Scented Candle | Pampering Kit | Womens Day Gift | Gift for Girlfriend & Wife View Details
₹1,489
NYASSA Premium Bath and Body Care Set | Gift Set For Women & Men| Wooden Gift Box To Pamper Your Loved Ones | Gift Set for Every Occasion | Pack of 7. View Details
₹768
BRAHMZ Ceramic Electric Aroma Oil Diffuser With Bulb /Electric Diffuser Matki Shape (White - With 10Grams Rose And Vanilla Aroma Oil) View Details
₹369
ASAKUKI plastic 400ML Essential Oil Diffuser, Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser With Cool Mist, Waterless Auto Shut-Off Humidifier And 7 Color LED Night Lights For Home Baby Office-Black View Details
₹1,999
ASAKUKI 300ml Essential Oil Diffuser, Premium 5 In 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Scented Oil Diffuser Vaporizer Humidifier, Timer and Auto-Off, 7 LED Light Colors-White,Plastic View Details
₹1,899
AIR-ROMA Plastic 500Ml Essential Mist Aroma Diffuser with Lemon Grass Oil |Ultrasonic Electric Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Vaporiser Humidifier|Auto-Off Safety Switch|7 Led Changing Light Colors View Details
₹2,099
Exotic Aromas Essential Oil Pack of 15 Lavender Rose Sandalwood Jasmine Orange Rosemary Lemongrass Ylang Ylang Tea Tree Peppermint Eucalyptus Lemon Frankincense Vanilla Citronella View Details
₹999
RAS Luxury Oils Jade Face Roller | Made With 100% Authentic Jade Crystal | Stimulate Lymphatic Drainage, Relieves Tension, Improves Skin Elasticity | Pack of 1 View Details
₹1,684
AGARO 4-In-1 Electric Rose Quartz Face Roller With Gua Sha, Jade Roller, Facial Roller Kit for Face, Eye, Neck, Anti-Aging Facial Massager for Anti-Wrinkles, Skin Firming and Lifting (Rose Gold) View Details
₹1,199
MIRABELLE COSMETICS KOREA Dry Skin Korean Face Mask Sheets | Anti-Aging & Hydration| Suitable For Women & Men | Combo Pack Of 6 (Each 25Ml) View Details
₹367
Faigy Pedicure Kits - Callus Filer for Feet, 23 in 1 Professional Manicure Set Pedicure Tools Stainless Steel Foot Care, Foot File Foot Rasp Dead Skin for Women Men Home Foot Spa Kit, Blue View Details
₹337
O3+ Power Brightening Facial Kit For Radiant and Glowing Skin ,123gm+40ml View Details
₹2,610
VLCC Gold Facial Kit with FREE Rose Water Toner - 300g + 100ml | 24K Colloidal Gold And Aloe Vera At Home Facial Kit | Bright & Radiant Complexion, Skin Cell Regeneration | Instant Glow Facial. View Details
₹940
Shahnaz Husain Gold Facial Kit | 24 Carat Gold | Skin Radiance Timeless Youth | 4x10g | 15ml Skin Tonic | Men & Women View Details
₹918
Jovees Herbal Alpha Arbutin & Niacinamide Anti Pigmentation & Blemishes Facial Kit For Pigmentation, Blemishes & Improves Uneven Skin Tone with 5 Easy Steps- Multiple Use View Details
₹916
Skin Secrets 24k Gold Facial Kit for instant glow with Gold Dust & Sandalwood Oil for Radiant & Glowing Skin (310gm (6 easy steps)) View Details
₹889
BLUE TEA - 3 in 1 Combo | Butterfly Pea Flower Tea - 25g, Hibiscus Tea - 50g, Chamomile Tea - 30g | For Weight Loss, Skin Glow, Sleep | Caffeine Free - Herbal Tea - Flower Based - Non Bitter | Featured In Shark Tank | Reusable Pet | Gift Pack View Details
₹569
BRALCON Hibiscus Flower Tea,Butterfly Pea Flower Tea,Chamomile Flower Tea,Lemongrass Tea-400g(100g x 4 Pack)|Organic Herbal Tea Combo Pack-Caffeine Free in seperate Packaging View Details
₹477
BLUE TEA - Butterfly Pea Flower 25g, Hibiscus 50g, Chamomile 30g, Lavender 30g, Rose 25g, Marigold 25g, Jasmine 30g | 215g | Floral Flavors | Featured In Shark Tank | Variety Pack | Herbal Tea Gift View Details
₹1,149
OH CHA - Tea Gift Box | Assorted Tea Gift Set with Tea Infuser & Honey | 4 Tea Flavors, Black Tea, Herbal Tea, Green Tea Loose Leaves | Gift for Everyone | Birthday Gift, Anniversary Gift, Wedding Gift View Details
₹569
Sleep by Saregama Carvaan - Portable White Noise Player with 20 Soothing Sounds for Better Sleep, Stress Relief, Relax Mind and Body| Rechargable, Auto Timer View Details
₹1,290
White Noise Machine Babelio Mini Sound Machine for Adults Kids Baby | 15 Non-looping Sounds | Timer | Easy to Pocket and Travel - White View Details
₹1,399
2-in-1 Portable Sound Machine + Nightlight by Frida Baby White Noise Machine with Soothing Sounds for Stroller or Car Seat with Volume Control View Details
₹3,095
View More Products