Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Women's Day gifts: Make her feel special with body care, aromatherapy diffusers and other wellness presents

ByTanya Shree
Mar 07, 2025 06:49 PM IST

With Women's Day just around the corner, let's celebrate her love with these meaningful Women's Day gifts that can enhance her well-being. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Kama Ayurveda 10 Piece Gift Box (New and Revamped worth 1770) View Details checkDetails

₹1,950

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Tea Heaven | Tea Gift - 6 Assorted Teas Gift Box, Set Of 6 Unique Teas | Kashmiri Kahwa | Saffron Masala Chai | Lemongrass Green Tea | Mint Green Tea | Turmeric Herbal, Loose Leaves, 516 Gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,169

amazonLogo
GET THIS

White Noise Machine, elesories Sound Machine Portable Sleep Therapy for Adults Baby Kids Sleeping, 24 Soothing Sounds Including White Noise/Fan Sounds/Nature Sounds/Lullaby for Nursery Office Home View Details checkDetails

₹2,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch-Brown,Plastic View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VLCC Pedicure - Manicure Hand & Foot Kit - 150g + 60ml | Remove Dirt, Impurities & Dead Skin Cells | Softens and Nourishes Hand and Feet | Combo of Oil, Cleanser, Scrub, Cream, Anti tan pack. View Details checkDetails

₹475

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Anti-Acne Kit, Skincare Routine Kit for Unisex, Salicylic Acid Face Wash, Vitamin B5 Moisturizer, and Salicylic Acid Serum Combo View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pilgrim Korean Beauty Flawless Skin Face Care Kit With Vitamin C Night Serum & Jute Kit Bag | Daily Face Wash 100 Ml, Refreshing Face Mist & Toner 100 Ml, Brightening Day Cream Spf50 100 Gm View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Face Shop Rice&Ceramide Moisturizing Skincare And Cream Set, 75 Ml (Pack Of 3), Pink View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kama Ayurveda 10 Piece Gift Box (New and Revamped worth 1770) View Details checkDetails

₹1,950

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOT & KEY Skin Hydration Ctm Kit Liquid Cleanser 100Ml, Toner 150Ml, Moisturizer 60Ml View Details checkDetails

₹797

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSRX All About Snail Korean Skincare | TSA Approved Travel Size, Gift Set with Facuak Cleanser, Essence, Cream & Eye-cream, Repairing, Recovering, Rejuvenating Kit with Snail Mucin, Korean Skincare View Details checkDetails

₹1,539

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bryan & Candy Cocoa Shea Bath Tub Collection Womens Day Gift Set For Women And Men, Complete Home Spa Experience.|Ph5.5 Skin Friendly View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mcaffeine Moment Gift Set For Men And Women With Natural Skin Care Products|Wedding Gifts For Couples|Best Gift To Pamper Your Loved Ones|Perfect Valentine Present For Him/Her|Birthday Anniversary View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carlton London Luxury Blush Bath and Body Care Gift Set Hamper for Women | Body Wash, Body Lotion, EDP Perfume, Scented Candle | Pampering Kit | Womens Day Gift | Gift for Girlfriend & Wife View Details checkDetails

₹1,489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NYASSA Premium Bath and Body Care Set | Gift Set For Women & Men| Wooden Gift Box To Pamper Your Loved Ones | Gift Set for Every Occasion | Pack of 7. View Details checkDetails

₹768

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BRAHMZ Ceramic Electric Aroma Oil Diffuser With Bulb /Electric Diffuser Matki Shape (White - With 10Grams Rose And Vanilla Aroma Oil) View Details checkDetails

₹369

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch-Brown,Plastic View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASAKUKI plastic 400ML Essential Oil Diffuser, Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser With Cool Mist, Waterless Auto Shut-Off Humidifier And 7 Color LED Night Lights For Home Baby Office-Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASAKUKI 300ml Essential Oil Diffuser, Premium 5 In 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Scented Oil Diffuser Vaporizer Humidifier, Timer and Auto-Off, 7 LED Light Colors-White,Plastic View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AIR-ROMA Plastic 500Ml Essential Mist Aroma Diffuser with Lemon Grass Oil |Ultrasonic Electric Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Vaporiser Humidifier|Auto-Off Safety Switch|7 Led Changing Light Colors View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Exotic Aromas Essential Oil Pack of 15 Lavender Rose Sandalwood Jasmine Orange Rosemary Lemongrass Ylang Ylang Tea Tree Peppermint Eucalyptus Lemon Frankincense Vanilla Citronella View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAS Luxury Oils Jade Face Roller | Made With 100% Authentic Jade Crystal | Stimulate Lymphatic Drainage, Relieves Tension, Improves Skin Elasticity | Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,684

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO 4-In-1 Electric Rose Quartz Face Roller With Gua Sha, Jade Roller, Facial Roller Kit for Face, Eye, Neck, Anti-Aging Facial Massager for Anti-Wrinkles, Skin Firming and Lifting (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MIRABELLE COSMETICS KOREA Dry Skin Korean Face Mask Sheets | Anti-Aging & Hydration| Suitable For Women & Men | Combo Pack Of 6 (Each 25Ml) View Details checkDetails

₹367

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VLCC Pedicure - Manicure Hand & Foot Kit - 150g + 60ml | Remove Dirt, Impurities & Dead Skin Cells | Softens and Nourishes Hand and Feet | Combo of Oil, Cleanser, Scrub, Cream, Anti tan pack. View Details checkDetails

₹475

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faigy Pedicure Kits - Callus Filer for Feet, 23 in 1 Professional Manicure Set Pedicure Tools Stainless Steel Foot Care, Foot File Foot Rasp Dead Skin for Women Men Home Foot Spa Kit, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹337

amazonLogo
GET THIS

O3+ Power Brightening Facial Kit For Radiant and Glowing Skin ,123gm+40ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,610

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VLCC Gold Facial Kit with FREE Rose Water Toner - 300g + 100ml | 24K Colloidal Gold And Aloe Vera At Home Facial Kit | Bright & Radiant Complexion, Skin Cell Regeneration | Instant Glow Facial. View Details checkDetails

₹940

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shahnaz Husain Gold Facial Kit | 24 Carat Gold | Skin Radiance Timeless Youth | 4x10g | 15ml Skin Tonic | Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹918

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jovees Herbal Alpha Arbutin & Niacinamide Anti Pigmentation & Blemishes Facial Kit For Pigmentation, Blemishes & Improves Uneven Skin Tone with 5 Easy Steps- Multiple Use View Details checkDetails

₹916

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skin Secrets 24k Gold Facial Kit for instant glow with Gold Dust & Sandalwood Oil for Radiant & Glowing Skin (310gm (6 easy steps)) View Details checkDetails

₹889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLUE TEA - 3 in 1 Combo | Butterfly Pea Flower Tea - 25g, Hibiscus Tea - 50g, Chamomile Tea - 30g | For Weight Loss, Skin Glow, Sleep | Caffeine Free - Herbal Tea - Flower Based - Non Bitter | Featured In Shark Tank | Reusable Pet | Gift Pack View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BRALCON Hibiscus Flower Tea,Butterfly Pea Flower Tea,Chamomile Flower Tea,Lemongrass Tea-400g(100g x 4 Pack)|Organic Herbal Tea Combo Pack-Caffeine Free in seperate Packaging View Details checkDetails

₹477

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Tea Heaven | Tea Gift - 6 Assorted Teas Gift Box, Set Of 6 Unique Teas | Kashmiri Kahwa | Saffron Masala Chai | Lemongrass Green Tea | Mint Green Tea | Turmeric Herbal, Loose Leaves, 516 Gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,169

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLUE TEA - Butterfly Pea Flower 25g, Hibiscus 50g, Chamomile 30g, Lavender 30g, Rose 25g, Marigold 25g, Jasmine 30g | 215g | Floral Flavors | Featured In Shark Tank | Variety Pack | Herbal Tea Gift View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OH CHA - Tea Gift Box | Assorted Tea Gift Set with Tea Infuser & Honey | 4 Tea Flavors, Black Tea, Herbal Tea, Green Tea Loose Leaves | Gift for Everyone | Birthday Gift, Anniversary Gift, Wedding Gift View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleep by Saregama Carvaan - Portable White Noise Player with 20 Soothing Sounds for Better Sleep, Stress Relief, Relax Mind and Body| Rechargable, Auto Timer View Details checkDetails

₹1,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

White Noise Machine Babelio Mini Sound Machine for Adults Kids Baby | 15 Non-looping Sounds | Timer | Easy to Pocket and Travel - White View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

White Noise Machine, elesories Sound Machine Portable Sleep Therapy for Adults Baby Kids Sleeping, 24 Soothing Sounds Including White Noise/Fan Sounds/Nature Sounds/Lullaby for Nursery Office Home View Details checkDetails

₹2,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

2-in-1 Portable Sound Machine + Nightlight by Frida Baby White Noise Machine with Soothing Sounds for Stroller or Car Seat with Volume Control View Details checkDetails

₹3,095

amazonLogo
GET THIS

White Noise Machine Babelio Mini Sound Machine for Adults Kids Baby | 15 Non-looping Sounds | Timer | Easy to Pocket and Travel - White View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Women's Day is just a few hours away, so why not make it truly special with meaningful gifts that show your love and appreciation? From a box of her favorite skincare products to a luxurious aromatherapy set, you create some amazing hampers to celebrate her love, strength and kindness. This year, replace flowers and chocolates with self-care presents that can make her smile and feel loved. Whether it is a personalised wellness kit, a spa gift box, or a sound machine, these gifts will bring a smile to her face. Check out the best Women's Day gifts that she will love.

Women's Day gifts to make her feel loved.(Adobe Stock)
Women's Day gifts to make her feel loved.(Adobe Stock)

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Women's Day gifts: Pamper her with the best skincare set

A skincare kit is the perfect Women's Day gift to help her achieve glowing, healthy skin. Look for a set that includes a gentle cleanser, hydrating serum, nourishing moisturiser, and SPF for daily protection. Some kits even feature face masks and night creams for extra care. Gifting a skincare set shows thoughtfulness, encouraging her to take time for self-care and indulge in a pampering skincare routine.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Women's Day gift ideas: Help her relax with the best body care essentials

Pamper her with luxurious body care essentials that nourish and hydrate her skin. A perfect set includes a rich body lotion, exfoliating scrub, shower gel, and body butter with calming scents like lavender or vanilla. These products offer a spa-like experience at home, making her feel relaxed and refreshed. A body care set is a wonderful way to remind her to prioritise self-care and wellness.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Women's Day: Gift aromatherapy diffusers to make her feel good

An aromatherapy diffuser can be one of the most thoughtful Women's Day gifts that promotes relaxation and well-being. Paired with essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, or chamomile, it can fill her space with soothing scents that reduce stress and enhance mood. Whether she enjoys unwinding after a long day or creating a peaceful ambiance, a diffuser is a perfect gift to encourage mindfulness and relaxation in her daily routine.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Women's Day gift: Get the best spa kit for home

A home spa kit brings the luxury of a spa day right to her doorstep. Look for one with bath salts, scented candles, a plush robe, foot soak, and body oil to create a truly indulgent experience. This gift lets her unwind and rejuvenate without stepping outside. Perfect for busy women, a home spa kit can provide much-needed relaxation and make them feel pampered and loved.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Women's Day gift: Opt for an at-home facial kit

Give her the gift of radiant skin with an at-home facial kit. A great kit includes a cleansing balm, exfoliator, hydrating masks, serums, and a jade roller for a complete skincare routine. It is perfect for a self-care evening, helping her refresh and glow effortlessly. Instead of booking expensive facials, she can enjoy a spa-like experience anytime, making it one of the most ideal and practical Women’s Day gifts.

ALSO READ: Women’s Day gifts: 10 meaningful presents to celebrate her strength and resilience

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Opt for the best herbal tea for Women's Day gift

A herbal tea set is a warm and comforting Women’s Day gift, which makes it perfect for relaxation and wellness. Choose a collection with chamomile, green tea, peppermint, and hibiscus for a variety of flavors and benefits. Herbal teas may also help in digestion, stress relief, and better sleep, which makes them a soothing daily ritual. Pair it with a stylish mug or honey jar for an extra thoughtful touch.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Women's Day gifts: Best sound machines for sleep

Help her drift into a peaceful slumber with a sound machine that plays relaxing nature sounds, white noise, or calming melodies. It is a wonderful gift for anyone who struggles with sleep or needs a serene atmosphere. A sound machine can enhance her bedtime routine, reduce stress, and promote deep, restful sleep. This thoughtful Women's Day gift ensures she wakes up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Women's Day gift ideas: Surprise her with skincare, hair care, massagers and other meaningful presents

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale! Big discounts of up to 60% on sunscreens, serums, and more skincare & haircare products

Best face toner dupes for Titir you must try: 8 affordable swaps for glowing skin

Frequently asked questions

  • What makes a skincare kit a great Women’s Day gift?

    A skincare kit can offer self-care, hydration, and glow-enhancing essentials. It can make her feel pampered and appreciated every day.

  • How does an aromatherapy diffuser benefit her daily routine?

    Aromatherapy diffusers create a calming ambiance, reduce stress, and promote relaxation with soothing essential oils like lavender and eucalyptus.

  • What should a perfect at-home spa kit include?

    A great spa kit includes bath salts, scented candles, body oils, and a plush robe for a luxurious self-care experience.

  • Why is a sound machine a thoughtful gift?

    Sound machines improve sleep quality by masking noise, playing relaxing sounds, and creating a peaceful bedtime atmosphere for better rest.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On