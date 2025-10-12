World Arthritis Day 2025: Dwarka orthopaedic specialist explains why younger adults have become vulnerable to arthritis

Arthritis simply means inflammation of the joints - it can affect one or multiple joints and includes over a hundred types. The most common are osteoarthritis, caused by cartilage wear and tear, and rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune condition where the body attacks its own joints. Once considered a disease of old age, arthritis is now increasingly affecting younger adults, driven by sedentary lifestyles and poor musculoskeletal care. Dr Rathi highlights tell-tale symptoms, tips for prevention, and various treatment alternatives. (Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akhilesh Rathi - the Director of Robotic Joint Replacement, Sports Injuries and Orthopaedics at Sri Action Balaji Hospital and the Founder of Rathi Orthopaedic and Spine Clinic at Dwarka, New Delhi - explains that while arthritis is often perceived as an old age problem, nowadays, it is increasingly making its presence felt in young people in their 20s and 30s. He highlights that the symptoms, once associated with seniors - such as joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation - are being experienced by youngsters.

Why are young people getting arthritis?

Modern lifestyle which is mainly characterised by sedentary habits, poor posture, obesity, excessive screen time and lack of regular exercise, plays a major role in making the younger population vulnerable to arthritis. “Prolonged sitting, inadequate stretching, and lack of muscle strengthening lead to early degeneration of joints, especially the knees and spine,” says Dr Rathi. “Unhealthy eating patterns, high sugar intake, and processed foods trigger inflammation that worsens joint health.”

Additionally, the joint replacement surgeon highlights other factors like sports injuries, improper gym workouts, and repetitive strenuous activities that can trigger the condition. Moreover, chronic stress and sleep deprivation can disturb the immune system, accelerating joint inflammation.

Early warning signs

Dr Rathi stresses that early detection is critical. Joint stiffness (especially in the morning), swelling, redness, and difficulty in movement are telltale signs. “Young people often ignore early symptoms, assuming it’s just muscle soreness or fatigue,” warns Dr Rathi. “But persistent pain or swelling lasting more than a few weeks should not be neglected. Early diagnosis can prevent permanent joint damage.”

Arthritis can be prevented through simple lifestyle changes.(Pexel)

Prevention

While not all forms of arthritis can be completely prevented, lifestyle changes can greatly lower the risk. The orthopaedic specialist advises maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, and eating a balanced, anti-inflammatory diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids.

“Opt for low-impact exercises like swimming, cycling, or yoga, which strengthen muscles without stressing joints,” he suggests. “Take breaks from prolonged sitting, practice good posture, and ensure your Vitamin D levels are adequate. Prevention truly begins with awareness.”

Treatment

Dr Rathi states that modern arthritis treatment is highly customised, and while mild cases can be treated with physiotherapy, medication and lifestyle changes, more complicated autoimmune forms require disease-modifying drugs to slow down progression.

“When arthritis severely limits movement and quality of life, surgical options like joint replacement offer excellent outcomes,” explains Dr Rathi. “With advanced minimally invasive techniques and durable implants, recovery is faster and patients regain mobility sooner.”

“Our joints are designed to last a lifetime. With timely care, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle, we can ensure that arthritis doesn’t dictate how we move, live, or enjoy life” concludes the surgeon. Arthritis is no longer confined to the elderly and the rising cases among younger adults serve as a reminder that joint health must be nurtured early.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.