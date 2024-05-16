World Hypertension Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

World Hypertension Day is observed every year to raise awareness of the prevention, detection and treatment of high blood pressure. High blood pressure is the primary risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease. The World Hypertension League (WHL), an umbrella organisation of 85 national hypertension societies and leagues, is responsible for designating and initiating the day. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is defined as systolic blood pressure that is consistently higher than 140 mm Hg and/or diastolic blood pressure that is consistently higher than 90 mm Hg. High blood pressure is the most significant risk factor for heart disease, stroke, kidney problems and early death. From date to history, scroll down to know more about this day. (Also read: World Hypertension Day 2024: 7 hidden signs of high blood pressure you must be aware of ) World Hypertension Day raises awareness of high blood pressure risks and prevention methods.(Freepik)

World Hypertension Day 2024 date and theme

World Hypertension Day is observed every year on May 17 and this year it falls on Friday. The theme for this year is , "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!".

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

World Hypertension Day history and significance

The World Hypertension League (WHL) established World Hypertension Day in an effort to increase public awareness of hypertension. The World Hypertension League sponsored the inaugural World Hypertension Day on May 14, 2005. May 17 has been recognized as World Hypertension Day annually since 2006.

The purpose of the day is to increase public awareness of high blood pressure, which affects over a billion people globally and is a major cause of death, accounting for approximately 7.5 million deaths annually. Many people are ignorant of the symptoms of hypertension and the steps that can be taken to prevent it.

The day aims to raise public awareness of high blood pressure, a leading cause of death that affects more than one billion people worldwide and claims 7.5 million lives each year. It is a common misconception that there are ways to prevent high blood pressure other than treating its symptoms.